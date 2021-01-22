Basie Boogie

Basie Boogie

Jazz

2013

1.

Basie Boogie (Extrait)

The Count Basie Orchestra

0:30
2.

Jump the Blues Away (Extrait)

The Count Basie Orchestra

0:30
3.

Music Makers (Extrait)

The Count Basie Orchestra

0:30
4.

H and J (Extrait)

The Count Basie Orchestra

0:30
5.

Tune Town Shuffle (Extrait)

The Count Basie Orchestra

0:30
6.

Fancy Meeting You (Extrait)

The Count Basie Orchestra

0:30
7.

Tuesday At Ten (Extrait)

The Count Basie Orchestra

0:30
8.

Diggin' for Dex (Extrait)

The Count Basie Orchestra

0:30
9.

Deep in the Blues (Extrait)

The Count Basie Orchestra

0:30
10.

Undecided Blues (Extrait)

The Count Basie Orchestra

0:30
11.

The Jitters (Extrait)

The Count Basie Orchestra

0:30
12.

I Do Mean You (Extrait)

The Count Basie Orchestra

0:30
13.

9.20 Special (Extrait)

The Count Basie Orchestra

0:30
14.

Going to Chicago Blues (Extrait)

The Count Basie Orchestra

0:30
15.

You Betcha My Life (Extrait)

The Count Basie Orchestra

0:30
16.

Down, Down, Down (Extrait)

The Count Basie Orchestra

0:30
17.

Feedin' the Bean (Extrait)

The Count Basie Orchestra

0:30
18.

I'm Tired of Waiting for You (Extrait)

The Count Basie Orchestra

0:30
19.

One-Two-Three-O'lairy (Extrait)

The Count Basie Orchestra

0:30

19 chansons

55 min

© Jazz Highlights