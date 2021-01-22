Basie Boogie
Jazz
2013
1.
Basie Boogie (Extrait)
The Count Basie Orchestra
0:30
2.
Jump the Blues Away (Extrait)
The Count Basie Orchestra
0:30
3.
Music Makers (Extrait)
The Count Basie Orchestra
0:30
4.
H and J (Extrait)
The Count Basie Orchestra
0:30
5.
Tune Town Shuffle (Extrait)
The Count Basie Orchestra
0:30
6.
Fancy Meeting You (Extrait)
The Count Basie Orchestra
0:30
7.
Tuesday At Ten (Extrait)
The Count Basie Orchestra
0:30
8.
Diggin' for Dex (Extrait)
The Count Basie Orchestra
0:30
9.
Deep in the Blues (Extrait)
The Count Basie Orchestra
0:30
10.
Undecided Blues (Extrait)
The Count Basie Orchestra
0:30
11.
The Jitters (Extrait)
The Count Basie Orchestra
0:30
12.
I Do Mean You (Extrait)
The Count Basie Orchestra
0:30
13.
9.20 Special (Extrait)
The Count Basie Orchestra
0:30
14.
Going to Chicago Blues (Extrait)
The Count Basie Orchestra
0:30
15.
You Betcha My Life (Extrait)
The Count Basie Orchestra
0:30
16.
Down, Down, Down (Extrait)
The Count Basie Orchestra
0:30
17.
Feedin' the Bean (Extrait)
The Count Basie Orchestra
0:30
18.
I'm Tired of Waiting for You (Extrait)
The Count Basie Orchestra
0:30
19.
One-Two-Three-O'lairy (Extrait)
The Count Basie Orchestra
0:30