Basie's Bag

Jazz

1994

1.

Firm Roots (Extrait)

The Count Basie Orchestra

0:30
2.

Three In One Blues (Extrait)

The Count Basie Orchestra

0:30
3.

Hampton Strut (Extrait)

The Count Basie Orchestra

0:30
4.

For My Lady (Extrait)

The Count Basie Orchestra

0:30
5.

Way Out Basie (Extrait)

The Count Basie Orchestra

0:30
6.

Clanks (Extrait)

The Count Basie Orchestra

0:30
7.

Basie's Bag (Extrait)

The Count Basie Orchestra

0:30
8.

Here's That Rainy Day (Extrait)

The Count Basie Orchestra

0:30
9.

Count Basie Remembrance Suite: We Be Jammin' / Transition / Lady Carolyn / State of the Art Swing (Extrait)

The Count Basie Orchestra

0:30

9 chansons

56 min

© Telarc