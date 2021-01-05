Basie's Bag
Jazz
1994
1.
Firm Roots (Extrait)
The Count Basie Orchestra
0:30
2.
Three In One Blues (Extrait)
The Count Basie Orchestra
0:30
3.
Hampton Strut (Extrait)
The Count Basie Orchestra
0:30
4.
For My Lady (Extrait)
The Count Basie Orchestra
0:30
5.
Way Out Basie (Extrait)
The Count Basie Orchestra
0:30
6.
Clanks (Extrait)
The Count Basie Orchestra
0:30
7.
Basie's Bag (Extrait)
The Count Basie Orchestra
0:30
8.
Here's That Rainy Day (Extrait)
The Count Basie Orchestra
0:30
9.
Count Basie Remembrance Suite: We Be Jammin' / Transition / Lady Carolyn / State of the Art Swing (Extrait)
The Count Basie Orchestra
0:30