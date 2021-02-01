BBC Live & In-Session

BBC Live & In-Session

Rock

2013

Disque 1

1.

Keep Us On the Road (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
2.

Louie Louie (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
3.

I'll Be Your Sister (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
4.

Tear Ya Down (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
5.

Stay Clean (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
6.

No Class (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
7.

White Line Fever (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
8.

I'll Be Your Sister (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
9.

Too Late Too Late (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
10.

(I Won't) Pay Your Price (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
11.

Capricorn (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
12.

Limb from Limb (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30

Disque 2

1.

Fast and Loose (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
2.

Live to Win (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
3.

White Line Fever (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
4.

Like a Nightmare (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
5.

Bite the Bullet / The Chase Is Better Than the Catch (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
6.

Killed By Death (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
7.

Orgasmatron (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
8.

Doctor Rock (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
9.

Deaf Forever (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
10.

Orgasmatron (Spoken Word) (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30

22 chansons

1 h 22 min

© Sanctuary Records