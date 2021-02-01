BBC Live & In-Session
Rock
2013
Disque 1
1.
Keep Us On the Road (Extrait)
Motörhead
0:30
2.
Louie Louie (Extrait)
Motörhead
0:30
3.
I'll Be Your Sister (Extrait)
Motörhead
0:30
4.
Tear Ya Down (Extrait)
Motörhead
0:30
5.
Stay Clean (Extrait)
Motörhead
0:30
6.
No Class (Extrait)
Motörhead
0:30
7.
White Line Fever (Extrait)
Motörhead
0:30
8.
I'll Be Your Sister (Extrait)
Motörhead
0:30
9.
Too Late Too Late (Extrait)
Motörhead
0:30
10.
(I Won't) Pay Your Price (Extrait)
Motörhead
0:30
11.
Capricorn (Extrait)
Motörhead
0:30
12.
Limb from Limb (Extrait)
Motörhead
0:30
Disque 2
1.
Fast and Loose (Extrait)
Motörhead
0:30
2.
Live to Win (Extrait)
Motörhead
0:30
3.
White Line Fever (Extrait)
Motörhead
0:30
4.
Like a Nightmare (Extrait)
Motörhead
0:30
5.
Bite the Bullet / The Chase Is Better Than the Catch (Extrait)
Motörhead
0:30
6.
Killed By Death (Extrait)
Motörhead
0:30
7.
Orgasmatron (Extrait)
Motörhead
0:30
8.
Doctor Rock (Extrait)
Motörhead
0:30
9.
Deaf Forever (Extrait)
Motörhead
0:30
10.
Orgasmatron (Spoken Word) (Extrait)
Motörhead
0:30