BD Music Presents Jerry Lee lewis
Rock
2007
Disque 1
1.
Crazy Arms (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
2.
Whole Lot of Shakin’ Going On (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
3.
I Can’t Help it (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
4.
It’ll Be Me (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
5.
You Win Again (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
6.
Sixty Minute Man (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
7.
Drinkin’ Wine Spo-Dee-o-Dee (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
8.
Honey Hush (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
9.
Singing the Blues (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
10.
Mean Woman Blues (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
11.
Great Balls of Fire (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
12.
Down the Line (Go Go Go) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
13.
Milkshake Mademoiselle (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
14.
Breathless (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
15.
High School Confidential (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
16.
Good Rockin’ Tonight (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
17.
Jailhouse Rock (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
18.
Don’t Be Cruel (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
19.
Frankie & Johnny (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
20.
Fools Like Me (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
Disque 2
1.
Wild One (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
2.
Break Up (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
3.
It Hurt Me So (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
4.
Lovin’ up a Storm (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
5.
Big Blon’ Baby (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
6.
Let’s Talk About Us (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
7.
Little Queenie (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
8.
Old Black Joe (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
9.
Livin’ Lovin’ Wreck (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
10.
What’d I Say (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
11.
It Won’t Happen with Me (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
12.
Save the Last Dance for Me (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
13.
Money (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
14.
Whole Lotta Twistin’ Goin’ On (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
15.
Sweet Little Sixteen (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
16.
Hello Josephine (My Girl Josephine) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
17.
Be-Bop-a-Lula (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
18.
Good Golly Miss Molly (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
19.
Teenage Letter (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
20.
Will the Circle Be Unbroken (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30