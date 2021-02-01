Be As You Are

Country

2005

1.

Old Blue Chair (Extrait)

Kenny Chesney

0:30
2.

Be as You Are (Extrait)

Kenny Chesney

0:30
3.

Guitars and Tiki Bars (Extrait)

Kenny Chesney

0:30
4.

Island Boy (Extrait)

Kenny Chesney

0:30
5.

Somewhere in the Sun (Extrait)

Kenny Chesney

0:30
6.

Boston (Extrait)

Kenny Chesney

0:30
7.

Something Sexy About the Rain (Extrait)

Kenny Chesney

0:30
8.

French Kissing Life (Extrait)

Kenny Chesney

0:30
9.

Key Lime Pie (Extrait)

Kenny Chesney

0:30
10.

Sherry's Living in Paradise (Extrait)

Kenny Chesney

0:30
11.

Magic (Extrait)

Kenny Chesney

0:30
12.

Soul of a Sailor (Extrait)

Kenny Chesney

0:30
13.

13 chansons

55 min

© Blue Chair Records