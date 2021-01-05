Be What You Are

Be What You Are

R&B

1973

1.

Be What You Are (Extrait)

The Staple Singers

0:30
2.

If You're Ready (Come Go With Me) (Extrait)

The Staple Singers

0:30
3.

Medley: Love Comes In All Colors - Tellin' Lies (Extrait)

The Staple Singers

0:30
4.

Touch A Hand (Make A Friend) (Extrait)

The Staple Singers

0:30
5.

Drown Yourself (Extrait)

The Staple Singers

0:30
6.

I Ain't Raisin' No Sand (Extrait)

The Staple Singers

0:30
7.

Grandma's Hands (Extrait)

The Staple Singers

0:30
8.

Bridges Instead Of Walls (Extrait)

The Staple Singers

0:30
9.

I'm On Your Side (Extrait)

The Staple Singers

0:30
10.

That's What Friends Are For (Extrait)

The Staple Singers

0:30
11.

Heaven (Extrait)

The Staple Singers

0:30

11 chansons

52 min

© Stax