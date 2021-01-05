Be What You Are
R&B
1973
1.
Be What You Are (Extrait)
The Staple Singers
0:30
2.
If You're Ready (Come Go With Me) (Extrait)
The Staple Singers
0:30
3.
Medley: Love Comes In All Colors - Tellin' Lies (Extrait)
The Staple Singers
0:30
4.
Touch A Hand (Make A Friend) (Extrait)
The Staple Singers
0:30
5.
Drown Yourself (Extrait)
The Staple Singers
0:30
6.
I Ain't Raisin' No Sand (Extrait)
The Staple Singers
0:30
7.
Grandma's Hands (Extrait)
The Staple Singers
0:30
8.
Bridges Instead Of Walls (Extrait)
The Staple Singers
0:30
9.
I'm On Your Side (Extrait)
The Staple Singers
0:30
10.
That's What Friends Are For (Extrait)
The Staple Singers
0:30
11.
Heaven (Extrait)
The Staple Singers
0:30