Beachparty

Beachparty

Pop

2015

1.

Poppa Joe (Extrait)

James Last

0:30
2.

Wedding Song (There Is Love) (Extrait)

James Last

0:30
3.

Feel Alright (Extrait)

James Last

0:30
4.

If You Could Read My Mind (Extrait)

James Last

0:30
5.

Jenny Jenny (Extrait)

James Last

0:30
6.

Killing Me Softly (Extrait)

James Last

0:30
7.

Delta Queen (Extrait)

James Last

0:30
8.

I'm Just A Singer In A Rock N Roll Band (Extrait)

James Last

0:30
9.

Walk On Water (Extrait)

James Last

0:30
10.

Ave Maria No Morro (Extrait)

James Last

0:30
11.

You're So Vain (Extrait)

James Last

0:30
12.

But I Can Sleep In A Park (Extrait)

James Last

0:30
13.

The Night The Lights Went Out In Georgia (Extrait)

James Last

0:30
14.

Lover's Dream (Extrait)

James Last

0:30
15.

High Life In The Sun (Extrait)

James Last

0:30
16.

I'm A Train (Extrait)

James Last

0:30
17.

Sundown (Extrait)

James Last

0:30
18.

Island Of Dreams (Extrait)

James Last

0:30
19.

Seasons In The Sun (Extrait)

James Last

0:30
20.

I Shall Sing (Extrait)

James Last

0:30
21.

I Believe In Music (Extrait)

James Last

0:30

21 chansons

1 h 13 min

© Polydor