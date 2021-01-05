Bears

Bears

Divers

2014

1.

The Den (Extrait)

George Fenton

0:30
2.

Running (Extrait)

George Fenton

0:30
3.

The Avalanche (Extrait)

George Fenton

0:30
4.

Journey to the Coast (Extrait)

George Fenton

0:30
5.

Down on the Meadow (Extrait)

George Fenton

0:30
6.

The Mudflats (Extrait)

George Fenton

0:30
7.

Playing in the Sand (Extrait)

George Fenton

0:30
8.

Caught by the Tide (Extrait)

George Fenton

0:30
9.

Summer on the Meadow (Extrait)

George Fenton

0:30
10.

The Fight With Chinook (Extrait)

George Fenton

0:30
11.

Lost Cub (Extrait)

George Fenton

0:30
12.

Scout and Amber Reunited (Extrait)

George Fenton

0:30
13.

The Salmon Appear (Extrait)

George Fenton

0:30
14.

Tikani (Extrait)

George Fenton

0:30
15.

Hitching a Ride (Extrait)

George Fenton

0:30
16.

Fish Fish Fish (Extrait)

George Fenton

0:30
17.

Lazy Bears (Extrait)

George Fenton

0:30
18.

Sky's Lowest Moment (Extrait)

George Fenton

0:30
19.

Their First Success (Extrait)

George Fenton

0:30
20.

The Great Falls - part 1 (Extrait)

George Fenton

0:30
21.

The Great Falls - part 2 (Extrait)

George Fenton

0:30
22.

The Great Falls - part 3 (Extrait)

George Fenton

0:30
23.

Refuge in the Woods (Extrait)

George Fenton

0:30
24.

Discovering the Golden Pool (Extrait)

George Fenton

0:30
25.

The Bounty (Extrait)

George Fenton

0:30
26.

The Return to the Mountains (Extrait)

George Fenton

0:30

26 chansons

55 min

© Walt Disney Records