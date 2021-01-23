Beautiful & Monstrous

Beautiful & Monstrous

Rock

2009

1.

Where Angels Fear To Tread (Extrait)

Subsignal

0:30
2.

Paradigm (Extrait)

Subsignal

0:30
3.

The Sea (Extrait)

Subsignal

0:30
4.

The Trick Is To Keep Breathing (Extrait)

Subsignal

0:30
5.

Walking With Ghosts (Extrait)

Subsignal

0:30
6.

I Go With The Wind (Extrait)

Subsignal

0:30
7.

To Hope The Road Is Long (Extrait)

Subsignal

0:30
8.

Beautiful & Monstrous (Extrait)

Subsignal

0:30
9.

The Last Light Of Summer (Extrait)

Subsignal

0:30
10.

Rain Is The Most Beautiful Color (Extrait)

Subsignal

0:30

10 chansons

1 h 03 min

© Golden Core