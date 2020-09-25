Bebi Dol-Live
Rock
2009
1.
Moon River (Henry Mancini,John Mercer) (Extrait)
Bebi Dol
0:30
2.
Papa's Gotta Brand New Bag (James Brown) (Extrait)
Bebi Dol
0:30
3.
What's Going On(Renaldo Benson,Alfred Cleveland,Marvin Gaye) (Extrait)
Bebi Dol
0:30
4.
It Ain't Over'Til it"s Over (Lenny Krawitz) (Extrait)
Bebi Dol
0:30
5.
Bridge Over Trouble Water(Paul Simon,Art Garfunkel) (Extrait)
Bebi Dol
0:30
6.
Memories (Marvin Hamlisch) (Extrait)
Bebi Dol
0:30
7.
Free (Susye Greene,Hank Redd,Nathan Watts,Deniece Williams) (Extrait)
Bebi Dol
0:30
8.
Help (John Lennon,Paul McCartney) (Extrait)
Bebi Dol
0:30
9.
Us &Them (Rodjer Waters,Rick Wright) (Extrait)
Bebi Dol
0:30
10.
You've Got A Friend (Carole King) (Extrait)
Bebi Dol
0:30
11.
What A Wonderful World (Bob Thiele,George David Weiss) (Extrait)
Bebi Dol
0:30
12.
Under The Boardwalk (Kenny Young,Arthur Resnick) (Extrait)
Bebi Dol
0:30
13.
Fool To Cry (Mick Jagger,Keith Richards) (Extrait)
Bebi Dol
0:30
14.
Lush Life (Billy Strayhorn) (Extrait)
Bebi Dol
0:30
15.
Don't Stop (Michael Jackson) (Extrait)
Bebi Dol
0:30