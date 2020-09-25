Bebi Dol-Live

Bebi Dol-Live

Rock

2009

1.

Moon River (Henry Mancini,John Mercer) (Extrait)

Bebi Dol

0:30
2.

Papa's Gotta Brand New Bag (James Brown) (Extrait)

Bebi Dol

0:30
3.

What's Going On(Renaldo Benson,Alfred Cleveland,Marvin Gaye) (Extrait)

Bebi Dol

0:30
4.

It Ain't Over'Til it"s Over (Lenny Krawitz) (Extrait)

Bebi Dol

0:30
5.

Bridge Over Trouble Water(Paul Simon,Art Garfunkel) (Extrait)

Bebi Dol

0:30
6.

Memories (Marvin Hamlisch) (Extrait)

Bebi Dol

0:30
7.

Free (Susye Greene,Hank Redd,Nathan Watts,Deniece Williams) (Extrait)

Bebi Dol

0:30
8.

Help (John Lennon,Paul McCartney) (Extrait)

Bebi Dol

0:30
9.

Us &Them (Rodjer Waters,Rick Wright) (Extrait)

Bebi Dol

0:30
10.

You've Got A Friend (Carole King) (Extrait)

Bebi Dol

0:30
11.

What A Wonderful World (Bob Thiele,George David Weiss) (Extrait)

Bebi Dol

0:30
12.

Under The Boardwalk (Kenny Young,Arthur Resnick) (Extrait)

Bebi Dol

0:30
13.

Fool To Cry (Mick Jagger,Keith Richards) (Extrait)

Bebi Dol

0:30
14.

Lush Life (Billy Strayhorn) (Extrait)

Bebi Dol

0:30
15.

Don't Stop (Michael Jackson) (Extrait)

Bebi Dol

0:30

15 chansons

1 h 14 min

© Mascom Records

Albums

Slide 1 of 1