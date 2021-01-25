Because He Lives
Pop
2010
1.
Because He Lives (Extrait)
Clive Bruce
0:30
2.
Blaze of Glory (Extrait)
Clive Bruce
0:30
3.
Crying in the Chapel (Extrait)
Clive Bruce
0:30
4.
Family Bible (Extrait)
Clive Bruce
0:30
5.
Feel the Nails (Extrait)
Clive Bruce
0:30
6.
God Must Be a Cowboy at Heart (Extrait)
Clive Bruce
0:30
7.
Happy Man (Extrait)
Clive Bruce
0:30
8.
He (Extrait)
Clive Bruce
0:30
9.
He Is the King (Extrait)
Clive Bruce
0:30
10.
My God Loves Me (Extrait)
Clive Bruce
0:30
11.
My Life's Highway (Extrait)
Clive Bruce
0:30
12.
Old Rugged Cross (Extrait)
Clive Bruce
0:30
13.
Wings of a Dove (Extrait)
Clive Bruce
0:30
14.
Shout to the Lord (Extrait)
Clive Bruce
0:30
15.
Thank You Lord for Your Blessings (Extrait)
Clive Bruce
0:30
16.
The Flowers Kissed the Shoes Jesus Wore (Extrait)
Clive Bruce
0:30
17.
What a Difference You've Made in My Life (Extrait)
Clive Bruce
0:30
18.
You Raise Me Up (Extrait)
Clive Bruce
0:30