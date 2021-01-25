Because He Lives

Pop

2010

1.

Because He Lives (Extrait)

Clive Bruce

0:30
2.

Blaze of Glory (Extrait)

Clive Bruce

0:30
3.

Crying in the Chapel (Extrait)

Clive Bruce

0:30
4.

Family Bible (Extrait)

Clive Bruce

0:30
5.

Feel the Nails (Extrait)

Clive Bruce

0:30
6.

God Must Be a Cowboy at Heart (Extrait)

Clive Bruce

0:30
7.

Happy Man (Extrait)

Clive Bruce

0:30
8.

He (Extrait)

Clive Bruce

0:30
9.

He Is the King (Extrait)

Clive Bruce

0:30
10.

My God Loves Me (Extrait)

Clive Bruce

0:30
11.

My Life's Highway (Extrait)

Clive Bruce

0:30
12.

Old Rugged Cross (Extrait)

Clive Bruce

0:30
13.

Wings of a Dove (Extrait)

Clive Bruce

0:30
14.

Shout to the Lord (Extrait)

Clive Bruce

0:30
15.

Thank You Lord for Your Blessings (Extrait)

Clive Bruce

0:30
16.

The Flowers Kissed the Shoes Jesus Wore (Extrait)

Clive Bruce

0:30
17.

What a Difference You've Made in My Life (Extrait)

Clive Bruce

0:30
18.

You Raise Me Up (Extrait)

Clive Bruce

0:30

18 chansons

1 h 01 min

© GlobiFlix