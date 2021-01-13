Because It's Christmas

Pop

1990

1.

The Christmas Song (Extrait)

Barry Manilow

0:30
2.

Jingle Bells (Extrait)

Barry Manilow

0:30
3.

Silent Night/I Guess There Ain't No Santa Claus (Extrait)

Barry Manilow

0:30
4.

The First Noel/When The Meadow Was Bloomin' (Extrait)

Barry Manilow

0:30
5.

Because It's Christmas (For All the Children) (Extrait)

Barry Manilow

0:30
6.

Baby, It's Cold Outside (Extrait)

Barry Manilow

0:30
7.

White Christmas (Extrait)

Barry Manilow

0:30
8.

Carol Of The Bells/The Bells Of Christmas (Extrait)

Barry Manilow

0:30
9.

Medley: Joy To The World/Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas (Extrait)

Barry Manilow

0:30
10.

We Wish You A Merry Christmas/It's Just Another New Year's Eve (Extrait)

Barry Manilow

0:30

10 chansons

42 min

© RCA Camden