Because It's Christmas
Pop
1990
1.
The Christmas Song (Extrait)
Barry Manilow
0:30
2.
Jingle Bells (Extrait)
Barry Manilow
0:30
3.
Silent Night/I Guess There Ain't No Santa Claus (Extrait)
Barry Manilow
0:30
4.
The First Noel/When The Meadow Was Bloomin' (Extrait)
Barry Manilow
0:30
5.
Because It's Christmas (For All the Children) (Extrait)
Barry Manilow
0:30
6.
Baby, It's Cold Outside (Extrait)
Barry Manilow
0:30
7.
White Christmas (Extrait)
Barry Manilow
0:30
8.
Carol Of The Bells/The Bells Of Christmas (Extrait)
Barry Manilow
0:30
9.
Medley: Joy To The World/Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas (Extrait)
Barry Manilow
0:30
10.
We Wish You A Merry Christmas/It's Just Another New Year's Eve (Extrait)
Barry Manilow
0:30