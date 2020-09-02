Bedtime Favourites & Favourite Fairy Stories

Bedtime Favourites & Favourite Fairy Stories

Musique pour enfants

2004

1.

Wee Willie Winkie (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
2.

Mary, Mary Quite Contrary (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
3.

Lavender's Blue (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
4.

Hush A Bye Baby (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
5.

Little Baby Sweetly Sleep (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
6.

The North Wind Doth Blow (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
7.

Manx Lullaby (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
8.

Little Bo-Peep (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
9.

Twinkle Twinkle Little Star (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
10.

Golden Slumbers (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
11.

The Owl And The Pussy Cat (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
12.

Hush Little Baby (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
13.

Brahms' Lullaby (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
14.

Mary Had A Little Lamb (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
15.

Au Clair De la Lune (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
16.

Mr Moon (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
17.

I Had A Little Nut Tree (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
18.

Go To Sleep My Baby (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
19.

Little Boy Blue (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
20.

Goodnight Children (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
21.

Cinderella (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
22.

Little Red Riding Hood (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
23.

The Hare And The Tortoise (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
24.

The Three Wishes (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
25.

The Three Billy Goats Gruff (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
26.

The Elves And The Shoemaker (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
27.

The Little Red Hen (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30

27 chansons

1 h 12 min

© CRS Records