Bedtime Songs
Musique pour enfants
2003
1.
All the Pretty Little Horses (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
2.
My Bonnie (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
3.
Dance to Your Daddy (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
4.
Golden Slumbers (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
5.
Watch the Stars (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
6.
Mary, Mary Quite Contrary (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
7.
Rock-A-Bye Baby (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
8.
Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
9.
What Are Little Girls Made Of? (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
10.
The Owl and the Pussycat (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
11.
Scarborough Fair (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
12.
Curly Locks (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
13.
Little Boy Blue (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
14.
Manx Lullaby (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
15.
Brahms' Lullaby (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
16.
Sleep, Sleep, Sleep (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
17.
The North Wind Doth Blow (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
18.
Go to Sleep My Baby (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
19.
Wee Willie Winkie (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
20.
Little Baby Sweetly Sleep (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
21.
Hush Little Baby (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
22.
I Had a Little Nut Tree (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
23.
Highland Lullaby (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
24.
The Clock (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
25.
Goodnight Children (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
26.
Nursery Chimes (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30