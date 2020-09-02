Bedtime Songs

Bedtime Songs

Musique pour enfants

2003

1.

All the Pretty Little Horses (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
2.

My Bonnie (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
3.

Dance to Your Daddy (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
4.

Golden Slumbers (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
5.

Watch the Stars (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
6.

Mary, Mary Quite Contrary (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
7.

Rock-A-Bye Baby (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
8.

Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
9.

What Are Little Girls Made Of? (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
10.

The Owl and the Pussycat (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
11.

Scarborough Fair (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
12.

Curly Locks (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
13.

Little Boy Blue (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
14.

Manx Lullaby (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
15.

Brahms' Lullaby (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
16.

Sleep, Sleep, Sleep (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
17.

The North Wind Doth Blow (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
18.

Go to Sleep My Baby (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
19.

Wee Willie Winkie (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
20.

Little Baby Sweetly Sleep (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
21.

Hush Little Baby (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
22.

I Had a Little Nut Tree (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
23.

Highland Lullaby (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
24.

The Clock (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
25.

Goodnight Children (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
26.

Nursery Chimes (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30

26 chansons

60 min

© CRS Records