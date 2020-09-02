Bedtime Stories

Bedtime Stories

Divers

2004

1.

Dick Whittington and His Cat (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
2.

Town Mouse and Country Mouse (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
3.

The Ugly Duckling (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
4.

Jack and the Beanstalk (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
5.

The Animal Band (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
6.

The Old Woman and Her Pig (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
7.

The Big Pancake (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
8.

Chicken Licken (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
9.

Nail Soup (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
10.

The Elves and the Shoemaker (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
11.

The Tortoise and the Hare (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30

11 chansons

1 h 00 min

© CRS Records