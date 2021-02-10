Beethoven : Complete Philips Recordings
Musique classique
2017
Disque 1
1.
1. Adagio - Allegro vivace (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
2.
2. Largo con espressione (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
3.
3. Scherzo (Allegro) (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
4.
4. Finale (Presto) (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
5.
1. Allegro con brio (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
6.
2. Andante cantabile con variazioni (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
7.
3. Menuetto (Quasi allegro) (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
8.
4. Finale (Prestissimo) (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
9.
Beethoven: Piano Trio No.8 in B Flat, WoO 39 (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
10.
Beethoven: Piano Trio No.11 in G, Op.121a, 10 Variations on "Ich bin der Schneider Kakadu" (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
Disque 2
1.
1. Allegro con brio (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
2.
2. Adagio (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
3.
3. Tema con Variazioni. Andante (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
4.
1. Allegro vivace e con brio (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
5.
2. Largo assai ed espressivo (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
6.
3. Presto (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
7.
1. Poco sostenuto - Allegro ma non troppo (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
8.
2. Allegretto (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
9.
3. Allegro ma non troppo (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
10.
4. Finale (Allegro) (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
11.
1. Allegro moderato (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
12.
2. Scherzo (Allegro ma non troppo) (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
13.
3. Rondo (Allegretto) (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
Disque 3
1.
1. Allegro (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
2.
2. Adagio cantabile (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
3.
3. Scherzo (Allegro) (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
4.
4. Finale (Presto) (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
5.
Beethoven: Piano Trio No.10 in E Flat, Op.44, 14 Variations on an theme by Dittersdorf (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
6.
1. Allegro moderato (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
7.
2. Scherzo (Allegro) (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
8.
3. Andante cantabile, ma però con moto - Poco più adagio (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
9.
4. Allegro moderato (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
Disque 4
1.
1. Allegro (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
2.
2. Adagio cantabile (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
3.
3. Scherzo (Allegro) (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
4.
4. Finale (Presto) (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
5.
1. Adagio - Allegro vivace (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
6.
2. Largo con espressione (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
7.
3. Scherzo (Allegro) (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
8.
4. Finale (Presto) (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
9.
Beethoven: Piano Trio No.8 In B Flat, Woo 39 (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
Disque 5
1.
1. Allegro con brio (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
2.
2. Andante cantabile con variazioni (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
3.
3. Menuetto (Quasi allegro) (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
4.
4. Finale (Prestissimo) (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
5.
1. Poco sostenuto - Allegro ma non troppo (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
6.
2. Allegretto (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
7.
3. Allegro ma non troppo (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
8.
4. Finale (Allegro) (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
9.
Piano Trio in E Flat Major, Op.44 - 14 Variations on a theme by Dittersdorf (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
Disque 6
1.
1. Allegro moderato (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
2.
2. Scherzo (Allegro) (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
3.
3. Andante cantabile, ma però con moto - Poco più adagio (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
4.
4. Allegro moderato (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
5.
1. Allegro moderato (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
6.
2. Scherzo (Allegro ma non troppo) (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
7.
3. Rondo (Allegretto) (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
8.
Beethoven: Piano Trio No.11 in G, Op.121a, 10 Variations On "Ich bin der Schneider Kakadu" (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
Disque 7
1.
1. Adagio - Allegro con brio (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
2.
2. Adagio cantabile (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
3.
3. Tempo di menuetto (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
4.
4. Andante con variazioni (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
5.
5. Scherzo (Allegro molto e vivace) (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
6.
6. Andante con moto alla marcia - Presto (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
7.
1. Allegro vivace e con brio (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
8.
2. Largo assai ed espressivo (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
9.
3. Presto (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
Disque 8
1.
1. Adagio - Allegro con brio (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
2.
2. Larghetto quasi andante (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
3.
3. Scherzo (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
4.
4. Allegro molto (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
5.
Beethoven: Piano Trio Movement in E-Flat Major, Hesse 48 (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
6.
1. Allegro con brio (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
7.
2. Adagio (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
8.
3. Tema con Variazioni. Andante (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
Disque 9
1.
1. Allegro (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
2.
2. Largo (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
3.
3. Rondo alla Polacca (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
4.
1. Allegro con brio (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
5.
2. Adagio (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
6.
3. Tema con Variazioni. Andante (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
Disque 10
1.
1. Allegro (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
2.
2. Largo - (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
3.
3. Rondo alla Polacca (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
4.
1. Adagio (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
5.
2. Finale: a) Allegro - Meno allegro - Allegro molto - Adagio ma non troppo - Marcia, assai vivace (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
6.
2. Finale: b) Allegro - Allegretto ma non troppo, quasi Andante con moto - Presto (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30