Beethoven: Piano Sonatas
Musique classique
2002
Disque 1
1.
1. Grave - Allegro di molto e con brio (Extrait)
Wilhelm Backhaus
0:30
2.
2. Adagio cantabile (Extrait)
Wilhelm Backhaus
0:30
3.
3. Rondo. Allegro (Extrait)
Wilhelm Backhaus
0:30
4.
1. Adagio sostenuto (Extrait)
Wilhelm Backhaus
0:30
5.
2. Allegretto (Extrait)
Wilhelm Backhaus
0:30
6.
3. Presto (Extrait)
Wilhelm Backhaus
0:30
7.
1. Allegro assai (Extrait)
Wilhelm Backhaus
0:30
8.
2. Andante con moto (Extrait)
Wilhelm Backhaus
0:30
9.
3. Allegro ma non troppo (Extrait)
Wilhelm Backhaus
0:30
10.
1. Das Lebewohl. Adagio - Allegro (Extrait)
Wilhelm Backhaus
0:30
11.
2. Die Abwesenheit. Andante espressivo (Extrait)
Wilhelm Backhaus
0:30
12.
3. Das Wiedersehn. Vivacissimamente (Extrait)
Wilhelm Backhaus
0:30
Disque 2
1.
1. Allegro (Extrait)
Wilhelm Backhaus
0:30
2.
2. Andante (Extrait)
Wilhelm Backhaus
0:30
3.
3. Scherzo. Allegro assai (Extrait)
Wilhelm Backhaus
0:30
4.
4. Rondo. Allegro ma non troppo (Extrait)
Wilhelm Backhaus
0:30
5.
1. Largo - Allegro (Extrait)
Wilhelm Backhaus
0:30
6.
2. Adagio (Extrait)
Wilhelm Backhaus
0:30
7.
3. Allegretto (Extrait)
Wilhelm Backhaus
0:30
8.
1. Allegro con brio (Extrait)
Wilhelm Backhaus
0:30
9.
2. Introduzione. Adagio molto (Extrait)
Wilhelm Backhaus
0:30
10.
3. Rondo. Allegretto moderato - Prestissimo (Extrait)
Wilhelm Backhaus
0:30