Beethoven: Piano Sonatas

Musique classique

2002

Disque 1

1.

1. Grave - Allegro di molto e con brio (Extrait)

Wilhelm Backhaus

0:30
2.

2. Adagio cantabile (Extrait)

Wilhelm Backhaus

0:30
3.

3. Rondo. Allegro (Extrait)

Wilhelm Backhaus

0:30
4.

1. Adagio sostenuto (Extrait)

Wilhelm Backhaus

0:30
5.

2. Allegretto (Extrait)

Wilhelm Backhaus

0:30
6.

3. Presto (Extrait)

Wilhelm Backhaus

0:30
7.

1. Allegro assai (Extrait)

Wilhelm Backhaus

0:30
8.

2. Andante con moto (Extrait)

Wilhelm Backhaus

0:30
9.

3. Allegro ma non troppo (Extrait)

Wilhelm Backhaus

0:30
10.

1. Das Lebewohl. Adagio - Allegro (Extrait)

Wilhelm Backhaus

0:30
11.

2. Die Abwesenheit. Andante espressivo (Extrait)

Wilhelm Backhaus

0:30
12.

3. Das Wiedersehn. Vivacissimamente (Extrait)

Wilhelm Backhaus

0:30

Disque 2

1.

1. Allegro (Extrait)

Wilhelm Backhaus

0:30
2.

2. Andante (Extrait)

Wilhelm Backhaus

0:30
3.

3. Scherzo. Allegro assai (Extrait)

Wilhelm Backhaus

0:30
4.

4. Rondo. Allegro ma non troppo (Extrait)

Wilhelm Backhaus

0:30
5.

1. Largo - Allegro (Extrait)

Wilhelm Backhaus

0:30
6.

2. Adagio (Extrait)

Wilhelm Backhaus

0:30
7.

3. Allegretto (Extrait)

Wilhelm Backhaus

0:30
8.

1. Allegro con brio (Extrait)

Wilhelm Backhaus

0:30
9.

2. Introduzione. Adagio molto (Extrait)

Wilhelm Backhaus

0:30
10.

3. Rondo. Allegretto moderato - Prestissimo (Extrait)

Wilhelm Backhaus

0:30

22 chansons

2 h 09 min

© Decca Music Group Ltd.