Beethoven: Piano Sonatas
Musique classique
2016
1.
I. Allegro (Extrait)
Wilhelm Kempff
0:30
2.
II. Adagio (Extrait)
Wilhelm Kempff
0:30
3.
III. Menuetto (Allegretto) (Extrait)
Wilhelm Kempff
0:30
4.
IV. Prestissimo (Extrait)
Wilhelm Kempff
0:30
5.
I. Allegro vivace (Extrait)
Wilhelm Kempff
0:30
6.
II. Largo appassionato (Extrait)
Wilhelm Kempff
0:30
7.
III. Scherzo (Allegretto) (Extrait)
Wilhelm Kempff
0:30
8.
IV. Rondo (Grazioso) (Extrait)
Wilhelm Kempff
0:30
9.
I. Allegro con brio (Extrait)
Wilhelm Kempff
0:30
10.
II. Adagio (Extrait)
Wilhelm Kempff
0:30
11.
III. Scherzo. Allegro (Extrait)
Wilhelm Kempff
0:30
12.
IV. Allegro assai (Extrait)
Wilhelm Kempff
0:30
13.
I. Allegro molto e con brio (Extrait)
Wilhelm Kempff
0:30
14.
II. Largo, con gran espressione (Extrait)
Wilhelm Kempff
0:30
15.
III. Allegro (Extrait)
Wilhelm Kempff
0:30
16.
IV. Rondo (Poco allegretto e grazioso) (Extrait)
Wilhelm Kempff
0:30
17.
I. Allegro molto e con brio (Extrait)
Wilhelm Kempff
0:30
18.
II. Adagio molto (Extrait)
Wilhelm Kempff
0:30
19.
III. Finale. Prestissimo (Extrait)
Wilhelm Kempff
0:30
20.
I. Allegro (Extrait)
Wilhelm Kempff
0:30
21.
II. Allegretto (Extrait)
Wilhelm Kempff
0:30
22.
III. Presto (Extrait)
Wilhelm Kempff
0:30
23.
I. Presto (Extrait)
Wilhelm Kempff
0:30
24.
II. Largo e mesto (Extrait)
Wilhelm Kempff
0:30
25.
III. Menuetto. Allegro (Extrait)
Wilhelm Kempff
0:30
26.
IV. Rondo. Allegro (Extrait)
Wilhelm Kempff
0:30
27.
I. Grave (Allegro di molto e con brio) (Extrait)
Wilhelm Kempff
0:30
28.
II. Adagio cantabile (Extrait)
Wilhelm Kempff
0:30
29.
III. Rondo (Allegro) (Extrait)
Wilhelm Kempff
0:30
30.
1. Allegro (Extrait)
Wilhelm Kempff
0:30
31.
2. Allegretto (Extrait)
Wilhelm Kempff
0:30
32.
3. Rondo (Allegro comodo) (Extrait)
Wilhelm Kempff
0:30
33.
1. Allegro (Extrait)
Wilhelm Kempff
0:30
34.
2. Andante (Extrait)
Wilhelm Kempff
0:30
35.
3. Scherzo (Allegro assai) (Extrait)
Wilhelm Kempff
0:30
36.
1. Allegro con brio (Extrait)
Wilhelm Kempff
0:30
37.
2. Adagio con molto espressione (Extrait)
Wilhelm Kempff
0:30
38.
3. Menuetto (Extrait)
Wilhelm Kempff
0:30
39.
4. Rondo (Allegretto) (Extrait)
Wilhelm Kempff
0:30
40.
I. Andante con variazioni (Extrait)
Wilhelm Kempff
0:30
41.
II. Scherzo (Allegro molto) (Extrait)
Wilhelm Kempff
0:30
42.
III. Marcia funebre sulla morte d'un Eroe (Extrait)
Wilhelm Kempff
0:30
43.
IV. Allegro (Extrait)
Wilhelm Kempff
0:30
44.
I. Andante - Allegro - Tempo I (Extrait)
Wilhelm Kempff
0:30
45.
II. Allegro molto e vivace (Extrait)
Wilhelm Kempff
0:30
46.
III. Adagio con espressione (Extrait)
Wilhelm Kempff
0:30
47.
IV. Allegro vivace - Tempo I - Presto (Extrait)
Wilhelm Kempff
0:30
48.
I. Adagio sostenuto (Extrait)
Wilhelm Kempff
0:30
49.
II. Allegretto (Extrait)
Wilhelm Kempff
0:30
50.
III. Presto agitato (Extrait)
Wilhelm Kempff
0:30
51.
I. Allegro (Extrait)
Wilhelm Kempff
0:30
52.
II. Andante (Extrait)
Wilhelm Kempff
0:30
53.
III. Scherzo. Allegro vivace (Extrait)
Wilhelm Kempff
0:30
54.
IV. Rondo. Allegro ma non troppo (Extrait)
Wilhelm Kempff
0:30
55.
I. Allegro vivace (Extrait)
Wilhelm Kempff
0:30
56.
II. Adagio grazioso (Extrait)
Wilhelm Kempff
0:30
57.
III. Rondo (Allegretto) (Extrait)
Wilhelm Kempff
0:30
58.
I. Largo - Allegro (Extrait)
Wilhelm Kempff
0:30
59.
II. Adagio (Extrait)
Wilhelm Kempff
0:30
60.
III. Allegretto (Extrait)
Wilhelm Kempff
0:30
61.
I. Allegro (Extrait)
Wilhelm Kempff
0:30
62.
II. Scherzo (Allegretto vivace) (Extrait)
Wilhelm Kempff
0:30
63.
III. Menuetto (Moderato e grazioso) (Extrait)
Wilhelm Kempff
0:30
64.
IV. Presto con fuoco (Extrait)
Wilhelm Kempff
0:30
65.
I. Andante (Extrait)
Wilhelm Kempff
0:30
66.
II. Rondo (Allegro) (Extrait)
Wilhelm Kempff
0:30
67.
I. Allegro ma non troppo (Extrait)
Wilhelm Kempff
0:30
68.
II. Tempo di Menuetto (Extrait)
Wilhelm Kempff
0:30
69.
I. Allegro con brio (Extrait)
Wilhelm Kempff
0:30
70.
II. Introduzione (Adagio molto) (Extrait)
Wilhelm Kempff
0:30
71.
III. Rondo (Allegretto moderato - Prestissimo) (Extrait)
Wilhelm Kempff
0:30
72.
I. In Tempo d'un Menuetto (Extrait)
Wilhelm Kempff
0:30
73.
II. Allegretto (Extrait)
Wilhelm Kempff
0:30
74.
I. Allegro assai (Extrait)
Wilhelm Kempff
0:30
75.
II. Andante con moto (Extrait)
Wilhelm Kempff
0:30
76.
III. Allegro ma non troppo (Extrait)
Wilhelm Kempff
0:30
77.
I. Adagio cantabile - Allegro ma non troppo (Extrait)
Wilhelm Kempff
0:30
78.
II. Allegro vivace (Extrait)
Wilhelm Kempff
0:30
79.
I. Presto alla tedesca (Extrait)
Wilhelm Kempff
0:30
80.
II. Andante (Extrait)
Wilhelm Kempff
0:30
81.
III. Vivace (Extrait)
Wilhelm Kempff
0:30
82.
I. Das Lebewohl (Adagio - Allegro) (Extrait)
Wilhelm Kempff
0:30
83.
II. Abwesenheit (Andante espressivo) (Extrait)
Wilhelm Kempff
0:30
84.
III. Das Wiedersehen (Vivacissimamente) (Extrait)
Wilhelm Kempff
0:30
85.
I. Mit Lebhaftigkeit und durchaus mit Empfindung und Ausdruck (Extrait)
Wilhelm Kempff
0:30
86.
II. Nicht zu geschwind und sehr singbar vorgetragen (Extrait)
Wilhelm Kempff
0:30
87.
I. Etwas lebhaft und mit der innigsten Empfindung (Allegretto ma non troppo) (Extrait)
Wilhelm Kempff
0:30
88.
II. Lebhaft, marschmäßig (Vivace alla marcia) (Extrait)
Wilhelm Kempff
0:30
89.
III. Langsam und sehnsuchtsvoll (Adagio ma non troppo, con affetto) (Extrait)
Wilhelm Kempff
0:30
90.
IV. Geschwind, doch nicht zu sehr und mit Entschlossenheit (Allegro) (Extrait)
Wilhelm Kempff
0:30
91.
I. Allegro (Extrait)
Wilhelm Kempff
0:30
92.
II. Scherzo (Assai vivace - Presto - Prestissimo - Tempo I) (Extrait)
Wilhelm Kempff
0:30
93.
III. Adagio sostenuto (Extrait)
Wilhelm Kempff
0:30
94.
IV. Largo - Allegro risoluto (Extrait)
Wilhelm Kempff
0:30
95.
I. Vivace, ma non troppo - Adagio espressivo - Tempo I (Extrait)
Wilhelm Kempff
0:30
96.
II. Prestissimo (Extrait)
Wilhelm Kempff
0:30
97.
III. Gesangvoll, mit innigster Empfindung (Andante molto cantabile ed espressivo) (Extrait)
Wilhelm Kempff
0:30
98.
I. Moderato cantabile molto espressivo (Extrait)
Wilhelm Kempff
0:30
99.
II. Allegro molto (Extrait)
Wilhelm Kempff
0:30
100.
III. Adagio ma non troppo - Fuga (Allegro ma non troppo) (Extrait)
Wilhelm Kempff
0:30
101.
I. Maestoso - Allegro con brio ed appassionato (Extrait)
Wilhelm Kempff
0:30
102.
II. Arietta (Adagio molto semplice e cantabile) (Extrait)
Wilhelm Kempff
0:30