Beethoven: Piano Sonatas Nos. 5, 6, 7, 8 “Pathetique”, 9 & 10
Musique classique
2020
1.
1. Allegro molto e con brio (Extrait)
Wilhelm Backhaus
0:30
2.
2. Adagio molto (Extrait)
Wilhelm Backhaus
0:30
3.
3. Finale. Prestissimo (Extrait)
Wilhelm Backhaus
0:30
4.
1. Allegro (Extrait)
Wilhelm Backhaus
0:30
5.
2. Allegretto (Extrait)
Wilhelm Backhaus
0:30
6.
3. Presto (Extrait)
Wilhelm Backhaus
0:30
7.
1. Presto (Extrait)
Wilhelm Backhaus
0:30
8.
2. Largo e mesto (Extrait)
Wilhelm Backhaus
0:30
9.
3. Menuetto. Allegro (Extrait)
Wilhelm Backhaus
0:30
10.
4. Rondo. Allegro (Extrait)
Wilhelm Backhaus
0:30
11.
1. Grave - Allegro di molto e con brio (Extrait)
Wilhelm Backhaus
0:30
12.
2. Adagio cantabile (Extrait)
Wilhelm Backhaus
0:30
13.
3. Rondo. Allegro (Extrait)
Wilhelm Backhaus
0:30
14.
1. Allegro (Extrait)
Wilhelm Backhaus
0:30
15.
2. Allegretto (Extrait)
Wilhelm Backhaus
0:30
16.
3. Rondo. Allegro comodo (Extrait)
Wilhelm Backhaus
0:30
17.
1. Allegro (Extrait)
Wilhelm Backhaus
0:30
18.
2. Andante (Extrait)
Wilhelm Backhaus
0:30
19.
3. Scherzo. Allegro assai (Extrait)
Wilhelm Backhaus
0:30