Beethoven: Piano Sonatas Nos. 5, 6, 7, 8 “Pathetique”, 9 & 10

Beethoven: Piano Sonatas Nos. 5, 6, 7, 8 “Pathetique”, 9 & 10

Musique classique

2020

1.

1. Allegro molto e con brio (Extrait)

Wilhelm Backhaus

0:30
2.

2. Adagio molto (Extrait)

Wilhelm Backhaus

0:30
3.

3. Finale. Prestissimo (Extrait)

Wilhelm Backhaus

0:30
4.

1. Allegro (Extrait)

Wilhelm Backhaus

0:30
5.

2. Allegretto (Extrait)

Wilhelm Backhaus

0:30
6.

3. Presto (Extrait)

Wilhelm Backhaus

0:30
7.

1. Presto (Extrait)

Wilhelm Backhaus

0:30
8.

2. Largo e mesto (Extrait)

Wilhelm Backhaus

0:30
9.

3. Menuetto. Allegro (Extrait)

Wilhelm Backhaus

0:30
10.

4. Rondo. Allegro (Extrait)

Wilhelm Backhaus

0:30
11.

1. Grave - Allegro di molto e con brio (Extrait)

Wilhelm Backhaus

0:30
12.

2. Adagio cantabile (Extrait)

Wilhelm Backhaus

0:30
13.

3. Rondo. Allegro (Extrait)

Wilhelm Backhaus

0:30
14.

1. Allegro (Extrait)

Wilhelm Backhaus

0:30
15.

2. Allegretto (Extrait)

Wilhelm Backhaus

0:30
16.

3. Rondo. Allegro comodo (Extrait)

Wilhelm Backhaus

0:30
17.

1. Allegro (Extrait)

Wilhelm Backhaus

0:30
18.

2. Andante (Extrait)

Wilhelm Backhaus

0:30
19.

3. Scherzo. Allegro assai (Extrait)

Wilhelm Backhaus

0:30

19 chansons

1 h 22 min

© Decca Music Group Ltd.