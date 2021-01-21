Beethoven: Symphony No.6/Leonore Overture No. 3

Beethoven: Symphony No.6/Leonore Overture No. 3

Musique classique

2006

1.

Symphony No. 6 in F Major, Op. 68 "Pastoral": I. Erwachen heiterer Empfindungen bei der Ankunft auf dem Lande. Allegro ma non troppo (Extrait)

Philadelphia Orchestra

0:30
2.

Symphony No. 6 in F Major, Op. 68 "Pastoral": II. Scene am Bach. Andante molto moto (Extrait)

Philadelphia Orchestra

0:30
3.

Symphony No. 6 in F Major, Op. 68 "Pastoral": III. Lustiges Zusammensein der Landleute. Allegro (Extrait)

Philadelphia Orchestra

0:30
4.

Symphony No. 6 in F Major, Op. 68 "Pastoral": IV. Gewitter. Sturm. Allegro - (Extrait)

Philadelphia Orchestra

0:30
5.

Symphony No. 6 in F Major, Op. 68 "Pastoral": V. Hirtengesang. Frohe und dankbare Gefühle nach dem Sturm. Allegretto (Extrait)

Philadelphia Orchestra

0:30
6.

Leonore Overture No. 3, Op. 72b (Extrait)

Philadelphia Orchestra

0:30

6 chansons

60 min

© Warner Classics