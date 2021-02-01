Beethoven: Symphony No.9

Musique classique

2003

1.

Applause (Extrait)

Sergiù Celibidache

0:30
2.

Symphony No. 9 in D Minor, Op. 125 "Choral": I. Allegro ma non troppo, un poco maestoso (Live at Philharmonie am Gasteig, München, 1989) (Extrait)

Sergiù Celibidache

0:30
3.

Symphony No. 9 in D Minor, Op. 125 "Choral": II. Molto vivace - Presto (Live at Philharmonie am Gasteig, München, 1989) (Extrait)

Sergiù Celibidache

0:30
4.

Symphony No. 9 in D Minor, Op. 125 "Choral": III. Adagio molto e cantabile - Andante moderato (Live at Philharmonie am Gasteig, München, 1989) (Extrait)

Sergiù Celibidache

0:30
5.

Symphony No. 9 in D Minor, Op. 125 "Choral": IV. (a) Presto - Allegro assai (Live at Philharmonie am Gasteig, München, 1989) (Extrait)

Sergiù Celibidache

0:30
6.

Symphony No. 9 in D Minor, Op. 125 "Choral": IV. (b) "O Freunde, nicht diese Töne!" (Ode to Joy) [Live at Philharmonie am Gasteig, München, 1989] (Extrait)

Sergiù Celibidache

0:30
7.

Applause (Extrait)

Sergiù Celibidache

0:30

7 chansons

1 h 19 min

