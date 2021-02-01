Beethoven: Symphony Nos. 2 & 7; Mass in C, etc
Musique classique
2005
Disque 1
1.
Symphony No. 2 in D Major, Op. 36: I. Adagio - Allegro con brio (Extrait)
Thomas Beecham
0:30
2.
Symphony No. 2 in D Major, Op. 36: II. Larghetto (Extrait)
Thomas Beecham
0:30
3.
Symphony No. 2 in D Major, Op. 36: III. Scherzo. Allegro (Extrait)
Thomas Beecham
0:30
4.
Symphony No. 2 in D Major, Op. 36: IV. Allegro molto (Extrait)
Thomas Beecham
0:30
5.
Symphony No. 7 in A Major, Op. 92: I. Poco sostenuto - Vivace (Extrait)
Thomas Beecham
0:30
6.
Symphony No. 7 in A Major, Op. 92: II. Allegretto (Extrait)
Thomas Beecham
0:30
7.
Symphony No. 7 in A Major, Op. 92: III. Presto - Assai meno presto (Extrait)
Thomas Beecham
0:30
8.
Symphony No. 7 in A Major, Op. 92: IV. Allegro con brio (Extrait)
Thomas Beecham
0:30
Disque 2
1.
Mass in C Major, Op. 86: I. Kyrie (Andante con moto assai vivace) (Extrait)
Thomas Beecham
0:30
2.
Mass in C Major, Op. 86: II. Gloria (Allegro con brio - Andante mosso) (Extrait)
Thomas Beecham
0:30
3.
Mass in C Major, Op. 86: III. Credo (Allegro con brio - Adagio - Vivace) (Extrait)
Thomas Beecham
0:30
4.
Mass in C Major, Op. 86: IV. (a) Sanctus (Adagio - Allegro) - (Extrait)
Thomas Beecham
0:30
5.
Mass in C Major, Op. 86: IV. (b) Benedictus (Allegretto ma non troppo) - Osanna in excelsis (Allegro) (Extrait)
Thomas Beecham
0:30
6.
Mass in C Major, Op. 86: VI. Agnus Dei (Poco Andante - Allegro ma non troppo) (Extrait)
Thomas Beecham
0:30
7.
The Ruins of Athens, Op. 113: Overture (Extrait)
Thomas Beecham
0:30
8.
The Ruins of Athens (Incidental Music), Op. 113: No. 1, Chorus "Tochter des mächtigen Zeus" (Andante poco sostenuto) (Extrait)
Thomas Beecham
0:30
9.
The Ruins of Athens (Incidental Music), Op. 113: No. 3, Chorus of Dervishes "Du hast in deines Ärmels Falten" (Allegro ma non troppo) (Extrait)
Thomas Beecham
0:30
10.
Die Ruinen von Athen, Op. 113: No. 4, Marcia alla turca. Vivace (Extrait)
Thomas Beecham
0:30
11.
The Ruins of Athens (Incidental Music), Op. 113: No. 7a, Chorus "Wir tragen empfängliche Herzen" (Allegretto ma non troppo) (Extrait)
Thomas Beecham
0:30
12.
The Ruins of Athens (Incidental Music), Op. 113: No. 6, Marsch and Chorus "Schmükt die Altäre", Op. 114 (Assai moderato) (Extrait)
Thomas Beecham
0:30