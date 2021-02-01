Behind Closed Doors
Rock
1995
1.
Moth to the Flame (Extrait)
Thunder
0:30
2.
Fly on the Wall (Extrait)
Thunder
0:30
3.
I'll Be Waiting (Extrait)
Thunder
0:30
4.
River of Pain (Extrait)
Thunder
0:30
5.
Future Train (Extrait)
Thunder
0:30
6.
Till the River Runs Dry (Extrait)
Thunder
0:30
7.
Stand Up (Extrait)
Thunder
0:30
8.
Preaching from a Chair (Extrait)
Thunder
0:30
9.
Castles in the Sand (Extrait)
Thunder
0:30
10.
Too Scared to Live (Extrait)
Thunder
0:30
11.
Ball and Chain (Extrait)
Thunder
0:30
12.
It Happened in This Town (Extrait)
Thunder
0:30