Ben E. King Sings for Soulful Lovers

Soul

2005

1.

My Heart Cries for You (Extrait)

Ben E. King

0:30
2.

He Will Break Your Heart (Extrait)

Ben E. King

0:30
3.

Dream Lover (Extrait)

Ben E. King

0:30
4.

Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow (Extrait)

Ben E. King

0:30
5.

My Foolish Heart (Extrait)

Ben E. King

0:30
6.

Fever (Extrait)

Ben E. King

0:30
7.

Moon River (Extrait)

Ben E. King

0:30
8.

What a Difference a Day Makes (Extrait)

Ben E. King

0:30
9.

Because of You (Extrait)

Ben E. King

0:30
10.

At Last (Extrait)

Ben E. King

0:30
11.

On the Street Where You Live (Extrait)

Ben E. King

0:30
12.

It's All in the Game (Extrait)

Ben E. King

0:30

12 chansons

35 min

© Rhino Atlantic