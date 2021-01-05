Ben Jonson's The Masque Of Oberon

Musique classique

1997

1.

Bassano: Almande I (Ed. Holman) (Extrait)

Musicians Of The Globe

0:30
2.

Johnson: Almande: The Princes Masque (Ed. Holman) (Extrait)

Musicians Of The Globe

0:30
3.

Bassano: Almande II (Ed. Holman) (Extrait)

Musicians Of The Globe

0:30
4.

Johnson: Almande: The Princes Masque II (Ed. Holman) (Extrait)

Musicians Of The Globe

0:30
5.

Fanfare (Extrait)

Musicians Of The Globe

0:30
6.

Bassano: Pavana (Ed. Holman) (Extrait)

Musicians Of The Globe

0:30
7.

Anonymous: Dulcina I (Ed. Holman) (Extrait)

Musicians Of The Globe

0:30
8.

Anonymous: Alman (Ed. Holman) (Extrait)

Musicians Of The Globe

0:30
9.

Nelham: Buzz, Quoth the Blue Fly (Ed. Holman) (Extrait)

Musicians Of The Globe

0:30
10.

Johnson: Now My Cunning Lady, Moon (Ed. Holman) (Extrait)

Musicians Of The Globe

0:30
11.

Johnson: The Satyrs Dance (Ed. Holman) (Extrait)

Musicians Of The Globe

0:30
12.

Holman: Melt Earth to Sea (Extrait)

Musicians Of The Globe

0:30
13.

Holman: Melt Earth to Sea (Song) (Extrait)

Musicians Of The Globe

0:30
14.

Anonymous: Dulcina II (Ed. Holman) (Extrait)

Musicians Of The Globe

0:30
15.

Johnson: Seek You, Majesty, to Strike? (Ed. Holman) (Extrait)

Musicians Of The Globe

0:30
16.

Johnson: The Fairies Dance (Ed. Holman) (Extrait)

Musicians Of The Globe

0:30
17.

Ferrabosco II: The Solemn Rites Are Well Begun (Ed. Holman) (Extrait)

Musicians Of The Globe

0:30
18.

Johnson: The First of the Princes (Ed. Holman) (Extrait)

Musicians Of The Globe

0:30
19.

Ferrabosco II: Nay, Nay, You Must Not Stay (Ed. Holman) (Extrait)

Musicians Of The Globe

0:30
20.

Johnson: The Second of the Princes (Ed. Holman) (Extrait)

Musicians Of The Globe

0:30
21.

Johnson: Nor Yet O You in This Night Blest (Ed. Holman) (Extrait)

Musicians Of The Globe

0:30
22.

Holborne: Pavan (Extrait)

Musicians Of The Globe

0:30
23.

Holborne: Coranto: The Fairie-round (Extrait)

Musicians Of The Globe

0:30
24.

Holborne: Coranto: As it Fell on Holie Eve (Extrait)

Musicians Of The Globe

0:30
25.

Holborne: Gaillard I (Extrait)

Musicians Of The Globe

0:30
26.

Holborne: Gaillard II (Extrait)

Musicians Of The Globe

0:30
27.

Holborne: Almaine: The Honie-suckle (Extrait)

Musicians Of The Globe

0:30
28.

Holborne: Almaine: The Night Watch (Extrait)

Musicians Of The Globe

0:30
29.

Ferrabosco II: Gentle Knights (Ed. Holman) (Extrait)

Musicians Of The Globe

0:30
30.

Johnson: The Third of the Princes (Ed. Holman) (Extrait)

Musicians Of The Globe

0:30
31.

Ferrabosco II: O Yet How Early, and Before Her Time (Ed. Holman) (Extrait)

Musicians Of The Globe

0:30
32.

Thomsen: Trumpet Ensemble Sonata No.34 "Meister Thomas Fideler" (Ed. Downey) (Extrait)

Musicians Of The Globe

0:30
33.

Ferrabosco II: Almande (Ed. Holman) (Extrait)

Musicians Of The Globe

0:30

33 chansons

50 min

© Decca Music Group Ltd.