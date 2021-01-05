Ben Jonson's The Masque Of Oberon
Musique classique
1997
1.
Bassano: Almande I (Ed. Holman) (Extrait)
Musicians Of The Globe
0:30
2.
Johnson: Almande: The Princes Masque (Ed. Holman) (Extrait)
Musicians Of The Globe
0:30
3.
Bassano: Almande II (Ed. Holman) (Extrait)
Musicians Of The Globe
0:30
4.
Johnson: Almande: The Princes Masque II (Ed. Holman) (Extrait)
Musicians Of The Globe
0:30
5.
Fanfare (Extrait)
Musicians Of The Globe
0:30
6.
Bassano: Pavana (Ed. Holman) (Extrait)
Musicians Of The Globe
0:30
7.
Anonymous: Dulcina I (Ed. Holman) (Extrait)
Musicians Of The Globe
0:30
8.
Anonymous: Alman (Ed. Holman) (Extrait)
Musicians Of The Globe
0:30
9.
Nelham: Buzz, Quoth the Blue Fly (Ed. Holman) (Extrait)
Musicians Of The Globe
0:30
10.
Johnson: Now My Cunning Lady, Moon (Ed. Holman) (Extrait)
Musicians Of The Globe
0:30
11.
Johnson: The Satyrs Dance (Ed. Holman) (Extrait)
Musicians Of The Globe
0:30
12.
Holman: Melt Earth to Sea (Extrait)
Musicians Of The Globe
0:30
13.
Holman: Melt Earth to Sea (Song) (Extrait)
Musicians Of The Globe
0:30
14.
Anonymous: Dulcina II (Ed. Holman) (Extrait)
Musicians Of The Globe
0:30
15.
Johnson: Seek You, Majesty, to Strike? (Ed. Holman) (Extrait)
Musicians Of The Globe
0:30
16.
Johnson: The Fairies Dance (Ed. Holman) (Extrait)
Musicians Of The Globe
0:30
17.
Ferrabosco II: The Solemn Rites Are Well Begun (Ed. Holman) (Extrait)
Musicians Of The Globe
0:30
18.
Johnson: The First of the Princes (Ed. Holman) (Extrait)
Musicians Of The Globe
0:30
19.
Ferrabosco II: Nay, Nay, You Must Not Stay (Ed. Holman) (Extrait)
Musicians Of The Globe
0:30
20.
Johnson: The Second of the Princes (Ed. Holman) (Extrait)
Musicians Of The Globe
0:30
21.
Johnson: Nor Yet O You in This Night Blest (Ed. Holman) (Extrait)
Musicians Of The Globe
0:30
22.
Holborne: Pavan (Extrait)
Musicians Of The Globe
0:30
23.
Holborne: Coranto: The Fairie-round (Extrait)
Musicians Of The Globe
0:30
24.
Holborne: Coranto: As it Fell on Holie Eve (Extrait)
Musicians Of The Globe
0:30
25.
Holborne: Gaillard I (Extrait)
Musicians Of The Globe
0:30
26.
Holborne: Gaillard II (Extrait)
Musicians Of The Globe
0:30
27.
Holborne: Almaine: The Honie-suckle (Extrait)
Musicians Of The Globe
0:30
28.
Holborne: Almaine: The Night Watch (Extrait)
Musicians Of The Globe
0:30
29.
Ferrabosco II: Gentle Knights (Ed. Holman) (Extrait)
Musicians Of The Globe
0:30
30.
Johnson: The Third of the Princes (Ed. Holman) (Extrait)
Musicians Of The Globe
0:30
31.
Ferrabosco II: O Yet How Early, and Before Her Time (Ed. Holman) (Extrait)
Musicians Of The Globe
0:30
32.
Thomsen: Trumpet Ensemble Sonata No.34 "Meister Thomas Fideler" (Ed. Downey) (Extrait)
Musicians Of The Globe
0:30
33.
Ferrabosco II: Almande (Ed. Holman) (Extrait)
Musicians Of The Globe
0:30