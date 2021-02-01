Berlioz : L'enfance du Christ
Musique classique
1997
1.
L'enfance du Christ, Op. 25, H. 130, Part 1: "Dans la crèche, en ce temps, Jésus venait de naître" (Narrateur) (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
2.
L'enfance du Christ, Op. 25, H. 130, Part 1: "Qui vient ? ... Rome ... Avancez !" (Centurion, Polydorus) (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
3.
L'enfance du Christ, Op. 25, H. 130, Part 1: "Toujours ce rêve ! Encore cet enfant" (Herod) (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
4.
L'enfance du Christ, Op. 25, H. 130, Part 1: "Seigneur ! ... Lâches, tremblez !" (Polydorus, Herod) (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
5.
L'enfance du Christ, Op. 25, H. 130, Part 1: "Les sages de Judée, ô roi, te reconnaissent" (Choeur, Herod) (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
6.
L'enfance du Christ, Op. 25, H. 130, Part 1: "Ô mon cher fils, donne cette herbe tendre à ces agneux" (Marie, Joseph) (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
7.
L'enfance du Christ, Op. 25, H. 130, Part 1: "Joseph! Marie!" (Choeur, Marie, Joseph) (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
8.
L'enfance du Christ, Op. 25, H. 130, Part 2: Overture (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
9.
L'enfance du Christ, Op. 25, H. 130, Part 2: "Il s'en va loin de la terre" (Choeur) (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
10.
L'enfance du Christ, Op. 25, H. 130, Part 2: "Les pèlerins étant venus" (Narrateur, Choeur) (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
11.
L'enfance du Christ, Op. 25, H. 130, Part 3: "Depuis trois jours, malgré l'ardeur du vent" (Narrateur) (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
12.
L'enfance du Christ, Op. 25, H. 130, Part 3: "Dans cette ville immense ... Entrez, entrez, pauvres Hébreux" (Marie, Joseph, Choeur, Un Père de famille) (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
13.
L'enfance du Christ, Op. 25, H. 130, Part 3: Trio of Ishmaelite Children (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
14.
L'enfance du Christ, Op. 25, H. 130, Part 3: "Vous pleurez, jeune mère" (Un Père de famille, Marie, Joseph, Choeur) (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
15.
L'enfance du Christ, Op. 25, H. 130,Part 3: "Ce fut ainsi que, par un infidèle" (Narrateur) (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30
16.
L'enfance du Christ, Op. 25, H. 130, Part 3: "O mon âme!" (Choeur, Narrator) (Extrait)
John Eliot Gardiner
0:30