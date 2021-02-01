Berlioz/Wagner/Liszt/Schumann/Grieg etc:Song Recital
Musique classique
2005
Disque 1
1.
Irlande, Op. 2, H. 38: IV. La Belle voyageuse, H. 42a (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30
2.
Irlande, Op. 2, H. 38: VIII. Adieu, Bessy !, H. 46a (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30
3.
Irlande, Op. 2, H. 38: I. Le Coucher du soleil, H. 39 (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30
4.
Irlande, Op. 2, H. 38: VII. L'Origine de la harpe, H. 45 (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30
5.
Irlande, Op. 2, H. 38: IX. Élégie, H. 47 (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30
6.
3 Mélodies: Mignonne (wds. P. Ronsard) (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30
7.
Tu n'est qu'images fugitives (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30
8.
Les Deux grenadiers (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30
9.
Lied des Mephistopheles No. 4 (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30
10.
Lied des Mephistopheles No. 5 (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30
11.
Der Tannenbaum (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30
12.
Die Vätergruft S281 (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30
13.
Go not, happy day S335 (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30
14.
Es rauschen die Winde S294 (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30
15.
Ihr Auge "Nimm einen Strahl der Sonne" S310 (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30
16.
Über allen Gipfeln ist Ruh S306 (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30
17.
Am Rhein, in schönen Ströme S272 (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30
18.
Es muss ein Wunderbares sein S314 (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30
19.
Vergiftet sind meine Lieder S289 (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30
20.
La Tombe et la rose S285 (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30
21.
Comment, disaient-ils S276 (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30
22.
Oh! quand je dors, S. 282 (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30
Disque 2
1.
12 Lieder Op. 1: Nun holt mir eine Kanne Wein (Burns) (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30
2.
12 Lieder Op. 1: Ihr Auge (Burns) (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30
3.
12 Lieder Op. 4: Die süsse Dirn' von Inverness (wds. R Burns) (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30
4.
Findlay (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30
5.
Myrthen Op. 25: Niemand (Burns, trans. Gerhard) (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30
6.
Lieder und Gesänge I Op. 27: Dem roten Röslein (Burns, trans. Gerhard) (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30
7.
Myrthen Op. 25: Hochländers Abscheid (Burns, trans. Gerhard) (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30
8.
6 Songs Op. 48: Greeting (Gruss) (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30
9.
6 Songs Op. 48: One day, o heart of mine (Dereinst, Gedanke mein) (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30
10.
6 Songs Op. 48: The way of the world (Lauf der Welt) (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30
11.
6 Songs, Op. 48: No. 4, Die verschwiegene Nachtigall (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30
12.
6 Songs Op. 48: The time of roses (Zur Rosenzeit) (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30
13.
6 Songs Op. 48: A dream (Ein Traum) (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30
14.
An die ferne Geliebte Op. 98 (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30
15.
Dichterliebe Op. 48: Im wundersschönen Monat Mai (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30
16.
Dichterliebe Op. 48: Aus meinen Tränen spriessen (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30
17.
Dichterliebe Op. 48: Die Rose, die Lilie, die Taube, die Sonne (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30
18.
Dichterliebe Op. 48: Wenn ich in deine Augen seh (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30
19.
Dichterliebe Op. 48: Ich will meine Seele tauchen (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30
20.
Dichterliebe Op. 48: Im Rhein, im heiligen Strome (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30
21.
Dichterliebe Op. 48: Ich grolle nicht (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30
22.
Dichterliebe Op. 48: Und wüssten's die Blumen, die kleinen (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30
23.
Dichterliebe Op. 48: Das ist ein Flöten und Geigen (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30
24.
Dichterliebe Op. 48: Hör ist das Liedchen klingen (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30
25.
Dichterliebe Op. 48: Ein Jüngling liebt ein Mädchen (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30
26.
Dichterliebe Op. 48: Am leuchtenden Sommermorgen (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30
27.
Dichterliebe Op. 48: Ich hab im Traum geweinet (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30
28.
Dichterliebe Op. 48: Allnächtlich im Traume (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30
29.
Dichterliebe Op. 48: Aus alten Märchen (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30
30.
Dichterliebe Op. 48: Die alten, bösen Lieder (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30