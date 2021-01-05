Bernstein: Songfest, Chichester Psalms
Musique classique
1978
1.
1. "To The Poem" (Extrait)
Orchestre Symphonique National de Washington
0:30
2.
2. "The Pennycandystore Beyond The El" (Extrait)
Orchestre Symphonique National de Washington
0:30
3.
3. "A Julia De Burgos" (Extrait)
Orchestre Symphonique National de Washington
0:30
4.
4. "To What You Said ..." (Extrait)
Orchestre Symphonique National de Washington
0:30
5.
5. "I, Too, Sing America" / "Okay 'Negroes' " (Extrait)
Orchestre Symphonique National de Washington
0:30
6.
6. "To My Dear And Loving Husband" (Extrait)
Orchestre Symphonique National de Washington
0:30
7.
7. "Storyette H.M." (Extrait)
Orchestre Symphonique National de Washington
0:30
8.
8. "If You Can't Eat You Got To" (Extrait)
Orchestre Symphonique National de Washington
0:30
9.
9. "Music I Heard With You" (Extrait)
Orchestre Symphonique National de Washington
0:30
10.
10. "Zizi's Lament" (Extrait)
Orchestre Symphonique National de Washington
0:30
11.
11. "What Lips My Lips Have Kissed ..." (Extrait)
Orchestre Symphonique National de Washington
0:30
12.
12. "Israfel" (Extrait)
Orchestre Symphonique National de Washington
0:30
13.
1. Psalm 108,2 / Psalm 100 (Extrait)
Orchestre Symphonique National de Washington
0:30
14.
2. Psalm 23 / Psalm 2,1-4 (Extrait)
Orchestre Symphonique National de Washington
0:30
15.
3. Psalm 131 / Psalm 133,1 (Extrait)
Orchestre Symphonique National de Washington
0:30