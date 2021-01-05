Bernstein: Songfest, Chichester Psalms

Musique classique

1978

1. "To The Poem" (Extrait)

2. "The Pennycandystore Beyond The El" (Extrait)

3. "A Julia De Burgos" (Extrait)

4. "To What You Said ..." (Extrait)

5. "I, Too, Sing America" / "Okay 'Negroes' " (Extrait)

6. "To My Dear And Loving Husband" (Extrait)

7. "Storyette H.M." (Extrait)

8. "If You Can't Eat You Got To" (Extrait)

9. "Music I Heard With You" (Extrait)

10. "Zizi's Lament" (Extrait)

11. "What Lips My Lips Have Kissed ..." (Extrait)

12. "Israfel" (Extrait)

1. Psalm 108,2 / Psalm 100 (Extrait)

2. Psalm 23 / Psalm 2,1-4 (Extrait)

3. Psalm 131 / Psalm 133,1 (Extrait)

15 chansons

1 h 02 min

© Deutsche Grammophon (DG)