Best in Live: Johnny Hallyday

Musique Francophone

2012

1.

Souvenirs, souvenirs (Live) (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
2.

Kili Watch (Live) (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
3.

Laisse les filles (Live) (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
4.

Tutti Frutti (En anglais) [Live] (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
5.

Blue Suede Shoes (En anglais) [Live] (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
6.

Depuis qu'ma môme (Live) (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
7.

Oui j'ai (Live) (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
8.

Une boum chez John (Live) (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:07
9.

Oui mon cher (Live) (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
10.

Bien trop timide (Live) (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
11.

T'aimer follement (Version française de "Makin' love") [Live] (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
12.

Tutti Frutti (Version 2) [Live] (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
13.

Bien trop timide (En anglais) [Live] (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
14.

J'étais fou (Live) (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
15.

Premier amour (Version française de "Don't leave me now") [Live] (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
16.

Ready Teddy (Live) (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
17.

Ton petit ours en peluche (Version française de "Teddy Bear") [Live] (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30

17 chansons

38 min

© Rendez-Vous Digital