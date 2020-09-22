Best in Live: Johnny Hallyday
Musique Francophone
2012
1.
Souvenirs, souvenirs (Live) (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
2.
Kili Watch (Live) (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
3.
Laisse les filles (Live) (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
4.
Tutti Frutti (En anglais) [Live] (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
5.
Blue Suede Shoes (En anglais) [Live] (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
6.
Depuis qu'ma môme (Live) (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
7.
Oui j'ai (Live) (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
8.
Une boum chez John (Live) (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:07
9.
Oui mon cher (Live) (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
10.
Bien trop timide (Live) (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
11.
T'aimer follement (Version française de "Makin' love") [Live] (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
12.
Tutti Frutti (Version 2) [Live] (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
13.
Bien trop timide (En anglais) [Live] (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
14.
J'étais fou (Live) (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
15.
Premier amour (Version française de "Don't leave me now") [Live] (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
16.
Ready Teddy (Live) (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
17.
Ton petit ours en peluche (Version française de "Teddy Bear") [Live] (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30