Best Loved Hymns

Musique classique

2001

1.

All my hope on God is founded (Michael: A Fanfare Setting) (Extrait)

Choir of King's College, Cambridge

0:30
2.

Praise, my soul, the King of heaven (Praise, my soul) (Extrait)

0:30
3.

Morning has broken (Bunessan) (Extrait)

0:30
4.

Come down, O Love divine (Down Ampney) (Extrait)

0:30
5.

A mighty fortress is our God (Ein' feste Burg) (Extrait)

0:30
6.

O what their joy and their glory must be (Regnator Orbis) (Extrait)

0:30
7.

When I survey the wondrous cross (Rockingham) (Extrait)

0:30
8.

Dear Lord and Father of mankind (Repton) (Extrait)

0:30
9.

Be thou my vision (Slane) (Extrait)

0:30
10.

The day thou gavest, Lord, is ended (St Clement) (Extrait)

0:30
11.

Let all mortal flesh keep silence (Picardy) (Extrait)

0:30
12.

Praise to the Lord, the Almighty, the King of creation (Hast du denn, Jesu) (Extrait)

0:30
13.

My song is love unknown (Love Unknown) (Extrait)

0:30
14.

The Lord's my shepherd (Brother James' Air) (Extrait)

0:30
15.

Thine be the glory (Maccabaeus) (Extrait)

0:30
16.

Drop, drop, slow tears (Song 46) (Extrait)

0:30
17.

Glorious things of thee are spoken (Abbot's Leigh) (Extrait)

0:30
18.

All people that on earth do dwell (The Old Hundredth) (Extrait)

0:30

18 chansons

1 h 09 min

© Warner Classics