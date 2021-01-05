Best Of
Rock
1992
1.
She's A Beauty (Extrait)
The Tubes
0:30
2.
Tip Of My Tongue (Extrait)
The Tubes
0:30
3.
Talk To Ya Later (Extrait)
The Tubes
0:30
4.
Sushi Girl (Extrait)
The Tubes
0:30
5.
Don't Want To Wait Anymore (Extrait)
The Tubes
0:30
6.
Bora Bora 2000/Love Bomb (Extrait)
The Tubes
0:30
7.
No Not Again (Extrait)
The Tubes
0:30
8.
The Monkey Time (Extrait)
The Tubes
0:30
9.
Sports Fans (Extrait)
The Tubes
0:30
10.
Come As You Are (Extrait)
The Tubes
0:30
11.
Piece By Piece (Extrait)
The Tubes
0:30
12.
Attack Of The Fifty Foot Woman (Extrait)
The Tubes
0:30
13.
When You're Ready To Come (Extrait)
The Tubes
0:30
14.
Keyboard Kids (Extrait)
The Tubes
0:30