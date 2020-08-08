Best Of - 50 Tracks

Jazz

2015

1.

Split Kick (02-21-54) (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
2.

Mayreh (02-21-54) (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
3.

Infra-Rae (04-05-56) (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
4.

Nica's Dream (04-05-56) (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
5.

Ecaroh (05-04-56) (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
6.

Cranky Spanky (12-12-56) (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
7.

Little Melonae (12-12-56) (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
8.

Dee's Dilemma (12-13-56) (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
9.

Little T (01-14-57) (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
10.

Sam's Tune (01-14-57) (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
11.

On the Street Where You Live (03-13-57) (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
12.

Almost Like Being in Love (03-13-57) (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
13.

Off the Wall (04-08-57) (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
14.

Couldn't It Be with You (04-08-57) (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
15.

Woody 'N You (05-13-57) (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
16.

Sakeena (05-13-57) (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
17.

In Walked Bud (05-15-57) (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
18.

Purple Shades (05-15-57) (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
19.

Moanin' (10-30-58) (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
20.

Along Came Betty (10-30-58) (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
21.

Blues March (10-30-58) (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
22.

Politely (12-21-58) (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
23.

Whisper Not (12-21-58) (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
24.

Out of the Past (12-21-58) (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
25.

Hipsippy Blues (04-15-59) (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
26.

Close Your Eyes (04-15-59) (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
27.

M & M (04-15-59) (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
28.

Art's Revelation (04-15-59) (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
29.

No Problem (1st Version) [07-28/29-59] (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
30.

Africaine (11-10-59) (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
31.

It's Only a Paper Moon (03-06-60) (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
32.

Dat Dere (03-06-60) (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
33.

Lester Left Town (03-06-60) (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
34.

Sincerely Diana (08-07-60) (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
35.

Yama (08-07-60) (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
36.

Giantis (08-14-60) (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
37.

Johnny's Blue (08-14-60) (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
38.

So Tired (08-14-60) (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
39.

Like Someone in Love (08-14-60) (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
40.

A Night in Tunisia (08-14-60) (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
41.

Blue Ching (02-12-61) (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
42.

Pisces (02-12-61) (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
43.

Ping Pong (02-18-61) (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
44.

Roots & Herbs (02-18-61) (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
45.

A Little Busy (03-14-61) (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
46.

Joelle (03-14-61) (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
47.

The Witch Doctor (03-14-61) (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
48.

Mosaic (10-02-61) (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
49.

Arabia (10-02-61) (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
50.

Children of the Night (10-02-61) (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30

50 chansons

6 h 31 min

© Complete Jazz Series