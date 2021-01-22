Best of Anime

Best of Anime

Pop

2014

1.

Bad Apple!! (From "Touhou") (Extrait)

The Game Music Committee

0:30
2.

Alive (From "Naruto") (Extrait)

The Game Music Committee

0:30
3.

Butterfly (From "Dance Dance Revolution") (Extrait)

The Game Music Committee

0:30
4.

Bridal Theme (From "Final Fantasy") (Extrait)

The Game Music Committee

0:30
5.

Fly Me to the Moon (From "Neon Genesis Evangelion") (Extrait)

The Game Music Committee

0:30
6.

Ai To Shu - Grief And Sorrow - Hokage's Funeral (From "Naruto") (Extrait)

The Game Music Committee

0:30
7.

Houkiboshi (From "Bleach") (Extrait)

The Game Music Committee

0:30
8.

L's Theme (From "Death Note") (Extrait)

The Game Music Committee

0:30
9.

Lilium (From "Elfen Lied") (Extrait)

The Game Music Committee

0:30
10.

River Flows in You (Extrait)

The Game Music Committee

0:30
11.

Ai To Hi - Sadness And Sorrow (From "Naruto") (Extrait)

The Game Music Committee

0:30
12.

Techno Syndrome (From "Mortal Kombat") (Extrait)

The Game Music Committee

0:30
13.

Tetris Main Theme (Extrait)

The Game Music Committee

0:30
14.

Ievans Polkka (Extrait)

The Game Music Committee

0:30
15.

Butterfly (From "Dance Dance Revolution") (Extrait)

The Game Music Committee

0:30

15 chansons

58 min

© Cyber Chord Records