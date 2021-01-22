Best of Anime
Pop
2014
1.
Bad Apple!! (From "Touhou") (Extrait)
The Game Music Committee
0:30
2.
Alive (From "Naruto") (Extrait)
The Game Music Committee
0:30
3.
Butterfly (From "Dance Dance Revolution") (Extrait)
The Game Music Committee
0:30
4.
Bridal Theme (From "Final Fantasy") (Extrait)
The Game Music Committee
0:30
5.
Fly Me to the Moon (From "Neon Genesis Evangelion") (Extrait)
The Game Music Committee
0:30
6.
Ai To Shu - Grief And Sorrow - Hokage's Funeral (From "Naruto") (Extrait)
The Game Music Committee
0:30
7.
Houkiboshi (From "Bleach") (Extrait)
The Game Music Committee
0:30
8.
L's Theme (From "Death Note") (Extrait)
The Game Music Committee
0:30
9.
Lilium (From "Elfen Lied") (Extrait)
The Game Music Committee
0:30
10.
River Flows in You (Extrait)
The Game Music Committee
0:30
11.
Ai To Hi - Sadness And Sorrow (From "Naruto") (Extrait)
The Game Music Committee
0:30
12.
Techno Syndrome (From "Mortal Kombat") (Extrait)
The Game Music Committee
0:30
13.
Tetris Main Theme (Extrait)
The Game Music Committee
0:30
14.
Ievans Polkka (Extrait)
The Game Music Committee
0:30
15.
Butterfly (From "Dance Dance Revolution") (Extrait)
The Game Music Committee
0:30