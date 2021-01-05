Best Of Catherine Lara
Pop
2005
1.
La Rockeuse De Diamants (Extrait)
Catherine Lara
0:30
2.
Les Genoux Ecorchés (Extrait)
Catherine Lara
0:30
3.
Johan (Extrait)
Catherine Lara
0:30
4.
Sales Gosses (Extrait)
Catherine Lara
0:30
5.
T'Es Pas Drôle (Extrait)
Catherine Lara
0:30
6.
Famélique (Extrait)
Catherine Lara
0:30
7.
Espionne (Extrait)
Catherine Lara
0:30
8.
Flamenrock (Extrait)
Catherine Lara
0:30
9.
Nuit magique (Extrait)
Catherine Lara
0:30
10.
Encore Une Fois (Extrait)
Catherine Lara
0:30
11.
Rocktambule (Extrait)
Catherine Lara
0:30
12.
Ticket Bleu (Extrait)
Catherine Lara
0:30
13.
Les Romantiques (Extrait)
Catherine Lara
0:30
14.
Requiem Pour Un Amour (Extrait)
Catherine Lara
0:30
15.
Maldonne (Extrait)
Catherine Lara
0:30
16.
C'Etait Pas Nous Deux (Extrait)
Catherine Lara
0:30
17.
La Craie Dans L'Encrier (Extrait)
Catherine Lara
0:30