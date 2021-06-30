Best Of FCA! 35 Tour - FCA!35 Tour: An Evening With Peter Frampton
Rock
2012
Disque 1
1.
Somethin's Happening (Live From Mesa Arts Center- Ikeda Theater, Mesa, AZ / 2012) (Extrait)
Peter Frampton
0:30
2.
Doobie Wah (Live From Warner Theatre, Washington, DC / 2012) (Extrait)
Peter Frampton
0:30
3.
Lines On My Face (Live From Majestic Theatre, San Antonio, TX / 2011) (Extrait)
Peter Frampton
0:30
4.
Show Me The Way (Live From Pabst Theater, Milwaukee, WI / 2012) (Extrait)
Peter Frampton
0:30
5.
It's A Plain Shame (Live From Cascade Theatre, Redding, CA / 2012) (Extrait)
Peter Frampton
0:30
6.
Wind Of Change (Live From Akron Civic Theatre, Akron, OH / 2012) (Extrait)
Peter Frampton
0:30
7.
Just The Time Of Year (Live From Hanover Theatre For The Performing Arts, Worcester, MA / 2012) (Extrait)
Peter Frampton
0:30
8.
Penny For Your Thoughts (Live From Cordiner Hall, Walla Walla, WA / 2012) (Extrait)
Peter Frampton
0:30
9.
All I Wanna Be (Is By Your Side) (Acoustic/Live From Cordiner Hall, Walla Walla, WA / 2012) (Extrait)
Peter Frampton
0:30
10.
Baby, I Love Your Way (Live From Mill Bay Casino, Manson, WA / 2011) (Extrait)
Peter Frampton
0:30
11.
(I Wanna) Go To The Sun (Live From Corn Exchange, Cambridge, UK / 2011) (Extrait)
Peter Frampton
0:30
12.
Nowhere's Too Far (For My Baby) (Live From Place Des Arts, Montreal, Canada / 2011) (Extrait)
Peter Frampton
0:30
13.
(I'll Give You) Money (Live From Place Des Arts, Montreal, Canada / 2011) (Extrait)
Peter Frampton
0:30
Disque 2
1.
Do You Feel Like We Do (Live From Majestic Theatre, San Antonio, TX / 2011) (Extrait)
Peter Frampton
0:30
2.
Shine On (Live From Orpheum Theater, Omaha, NE / 2012) (Extrait)
Peter Frampton
0:30
3.
Jumpin' Jack Flash (Live From Palace Theater, Albany, NY / 2012) (Extrait)
Peter Frampton
0:30
4.
While My Guitar Gently Weeps (Live From Artpark, Lewiston, NY / 2012) (Extrait)
Peter Frampton
0:30
Disque 3
1.
Asleep At The Wheel (Live From Pabst Theater, Milwaukee, WI / 2012) (Extrait)
Peter Frampton
0:30
2.
Restraint (Live From Saenger Theatre, Pensacola, FL / 2011) (Extrait)
Peter Frampton
0:30
3.
Float (Live From Pabst Theater, Milwaukee, WI / 2012) (Extrait)
Peter Frampton
0:30
4.
Boot It Up (Live From Cordiner Hall, Walla Walla, WA / 2012) (Extrait)
Peter Frampton
0:30
5.
Double Nickels (Live From Mud Island Amphitheater, Memphis, TN / 2011) (Extrait)
Peter Frampton
0:30
6.
Vaudeville Nanna And The Banjolele (Live From Mesa Arts Center- Ikeda Theate, Mesa, AZ / 2012) (Extrait)
Peter Frampton
0:30
7.
Suite: Liberté (Live From Balboa Theatre, San Diego, CA / 2011) (Extrait)
Peter Frampton
0:30
8.
All I Wanna Be (Is By Your Side) (Electric/Live From Cascade Theatre, Redding, CA / 2012) (Extrait)
Peter Frampton
0:30
9.
Road To The Sun (Live From Hammersmith Apollo, London, UK / 2011) (Extrait)
Peter Frampton
0:30
10.
I Don't Need No Doctor (Live From Beacon Theatre, New York City, NY / 2012) (Extrait)
Peter Frampton
0:30
11.
Black Hole Sun (Live From Cordiner Hall, Walla Walla, WA / 2012) (Extrait)
Peter Frampton
0:30
12.
Four Day Creep (Live From Hammersmith Apollo, London, UK / 2011) (Extrait)
Peter Frampton
0:30
13.
Off The Hook (Live From Place Des Arts, Montreal, Canada / 2011) (Extrait)
Peter Frampton
0:30