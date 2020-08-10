Best Of Jerry Lee Lewis (Remastered)

Best Of Jerry Lee Lewis (Remastered)

Rock

2011

1.

Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
2.

Great Balls Of Fire (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
3.

Breathless (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
4.

High School Confidential (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
5.

What'D I Say (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
6.

Drinkin' Wine Spo-Dee-O-Dee (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
7.

Matchbox (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
8.

Jambalaya (On The Bayou) (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
9.

When The Saints Go Marching In (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
10.

Lewis Boogie (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
11.

It'Ll Be Me (Single Version) (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
12.

All Night Long (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
13.

Big Blon' Baby (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
14.

Crazy Arms (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
15.

Ubangi Stomp (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
16.

Big Legged Woman (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
17.

Put Me Down (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
18.

Real Wild Child (Wild One) (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30

18 chansons

40 min

© Hot Dice