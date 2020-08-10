Best of Jerry Lee Lewis
Country
2015
1.
Great Balls of Fire (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
2.
Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
3.
High School Confidential (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
4.
Breathless (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
5.
Down the Line (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
6.
It'll Be Me (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
7.
Break Up (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
8.
End of the Road (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
9.
Crazy Arms (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
10.
Put Me Down (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
11.
Lewis Boogie (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
12.
I´ll Make It All Uo to You (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
13.
Yo Win Again (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
14.
It Hurt Me So (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
15.
It All Depends (On Who Will Buy the Wine) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
16.
Fools Like Me (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
17.
Wild One (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
18.
Good Golly Miss Molly (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
19.
Don't Be Cruel (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
20.
Jambalaya (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30