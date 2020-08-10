Best of Jerry Lee Lewis

Best of Jerry Lee Lewis

Country

2015

1.

Great Balls of Fire (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
2.

Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
3.

High School Confidential (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
4.

Breathless (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
5.

Down the Line (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
6.

It'll Be Me (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
7.

Break Up (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
8.

End of the Road (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
9.

Crazy Arms (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
10.

Put Me Down (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
11.

Lewis Boogie (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
12.

I´ll Make It All Uo to You (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
13.

Yo Win Again (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
14.

It Hurt Me So (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
15.

It All Depends (On Who Will Buy the Wine) (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
16.

Fools Like Me (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
17.

Wild One (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
18.

Good Golly Miss Molly (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
19.

Don't Be Cruel (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
20.

Jambalaya (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30

20 chansons

48 min

© MultiMusic Mexico