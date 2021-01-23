Best of Pop-Rock Hits
Pop
2017
1.
Treat You Better (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
2.
The Reason (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
3.
Somewhere Only We Know (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
4.
History (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
5.
Good Grief (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
6.
Teach Me How to Dance With You (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
7.
In the Shadows (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
8.
Sing (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
9.
Stand By You (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
10.
Miracle Aligner (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
11.
I Can't Save You (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
12.
Four to the Floor (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
13.
We Don't Have to Dance (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
14.
Don't Speak (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
15.
Island in the Sun (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
16.
Back Home (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
17.
Lovefool (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
18.
Don't Threaten Me With a Good Time (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
19.
U Turn (Lili) (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
20.
Dark Necessities (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
21.
To the Moon & Back (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
22.
You're Beautiful (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
23.
Mercy (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
24.
Sweatshirt (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30