Best of Pop-Rock Hits

Best of Pop-Rock Hits

Pop

2017

1.

Treat You Better (Extrait)

Best Of Hits

0:30
2.

The Reason (Extrait)

Best Of Hits

0:30
3.

Somewhere Only We Know (Extrait)

Best Of Hits

0:30
4.

History (Extrait)

Best Of Hits

0:30
5.

Good Grief (Extrait)

Best Of Hits

0:30
6.

Teach Me How to Dance With You (Extrait)

Best Of Hits

0:30
7.

In the Shadows (Extrait)

Best Of Hits

0:30
8.

Sing (Extrait)

Best Of Hits

0:30
9.

Stand By You (Extrait)

Best Of Hits

0:30
10.

Miracle Aligner (Extrait)

Best Of Hits

0:30
11.

I Can't Save You (Extrait)

Best Of Hits

0:30
12.

Four to the Floor (Extrait)

Best Of Hits

0:30
13.

We Don't Have to Dance (Extrait)

Best Of Hits

0:30
14.

Don't Speak (Extrait)

Best Of Hits

0:30
15.

Island in the Sun (Extrait)

Best Of Hits

0:30
16.

Back Home (Extrait)

Best Of Hits

0:30
17.

Lovefool (Extrait)

Best Of Hits

0:30
18.

Don't Threaten Me With a Good Time (Extrait)

Best Of Hits

0:30
19.

U Turn (Lili) (Extrait)

Best Of Hits

0:30
20.

Dark Necessities (Extrait)

Best Of Hits

0:30
21.

To the Moon & Back (Extrait)

Best Of Hits

0:30
22.

You're Beautiful (Extrait)

Best Of Hits

0:30
23.

Mercy (Extrait)

Best Of Hits

0:30
24.

Sweatshirt (Extrait)

Best Of Hits

0:30

24 chansons

1 h 27 min

© Getaway Records