Best Of Silkk The Shocker
Hip-hop
2005
1.
I'm A Soldier (Extrait)
Silkk The Shocker
0:30
2.
It Ain't My Fault (Extrait)
Silkk The Shocker
0:30
3.
He Did That (Extrait)
Silkk The Shocker
0:30
4.
You Ain't Gotta Lie To Kick It (Extrait)
Silkk The Shocker
0:30
5.
Let Me Hit It (Extrait)
Silkk The Shocker
0:30
6.
That's Cool (Extrait)
Silkk The Shocker
0:30
7.
I Represent (Extrait)
Silkk The Shocker
0:30
8.
How We Mobb (Extrait)
Silkk The Shocker
0:30
9.
It Ain't My Fault 2 (Extrait)
Silkk The Shocker
0:30
10.
Who Can I Trust (Extrait)
Silkk The Shocker
0:30
11.
Somebody Like Me (Extrait)
Silkk The Shocker
0:30
12.
It's Time To Ride (Extrait)
Silkk The Shocker
0:30
13.
If I Don't Gotta (Extrait)
Silkk The Shocker
0:30
14.
Ghetto Tears (Extrait)
Silkk The Shocker
0:30
15.
End Of The Road (Extrait)
Silkk The Shocker
0:30