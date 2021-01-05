Best Of Steve Riley And The Mamou Playboys
Musique du monde
2008
Disque 1
1.
Tiens bon / Hold On (Extrait)
Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys
0:30
2.
Aux Natchitoches / In Natchitoches (Extrait)
Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys
0:30
3.
Menteur / Liar (Extrait)
Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys
0:30
4.
La Pointe Aux Pins / Pine Point (Extrait)
Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys
0:30
5.
Katherine (Extrait)
Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys
0:30
6.
J'ai Eté-Z-Au Bal (Extrait)
Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys
0:30
7.
Pointe Aux Chênes (Extrait)
Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys
0:30
8.
La Toussaint / All Saints' Day (Extrait)
Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys
0:30
9.
La Danse de Mardi Gras (Extrait)
Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys
0:30
10.
Ardoin Medley (Extrait)
Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys
0:30
11.
Le Souhait Du Veuf / Widower's Wish (Extrait)
Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys
0:30
12.
Between Eunice & Opelousas (Extrait)
Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys
0:30
13.
Laisse-Moi Connaître / Let Me Know (Extrait)
Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys
0:30
14.
Je Suis Pas Un Couillon (Extrait)
Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys
0:30
15.
Allons Danser / Let's Dance (Extrait)
Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys
0:30
16.
King Zydeco (Extrait)
Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys
0:30
Disque 2
1.
Lawrence Walker Medley (Extrait)
Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys
0:30
2.
Paradis Des Musiciens (Extrait)
Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys
0:30
3.
Lovers' Waltz (Extrait)
Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys
0:30
4.
The Corner Post (Extrait)
Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys
0:30
5.
Vini, Jilie (Extrait)
Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys
0:30
6.
Bayou Noir / Back Of Town Two-Step (Extrait)
Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys
0:30
7.
La Vie Je Croyais Je Voulais (Extrait)
Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys
0:30
8.
Jamais Une Autre Chance (Extrait)
Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys
0:30
9.
Bon Rêve (Extrait)
Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys
0:30
10.
Oh, Mam (Extrait)
Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys
0:30
11.
Pays Des étrangers (Extrait)
Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys
0:30
12.
Les Clefs De La Prison (Extrait)
Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys
0:30
13.
Evangeline Waltz Two-Step (Extrait)
Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys
0:30
14.
Marie Mouri (Extrait)
Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys
0:30
15.
Zarico Est Pas Salé (Extrait)
Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys
0:30