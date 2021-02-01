Best Of The Roulette Years

Pop

2003

1.

The Kid from Red Bank (Extrait)

The Count Basie Orchestra

0:30
2.

The Late, Late Show (Extrait)

The Count Basie Orchestra

0:30
3.

Flight of the Foo Birds (Extrait)

The Count Basie Orchestra

0:30
4.

Jive at Five (Extrait)

The Count Basie Orchestra

0:30
5.

Blue and Sentimental (Extrait)

The Count Basie Orchestra

0:30
6.

Lullaby of Birdland (Extrait)

The Count Basie Orchestra

0:30
7.

Cute (Extrait)

The Count Basie Orchestra

0:30
8.

Segue in C (Extrait)

The Count Basie Orchestra

0:30
9.

Topsy (Extrait)

The Count Basie Orchestra

0:30
10.

Jumpin' at the Woodside (with Lambert, Hendricks and Ross) (Extrait)

The Count Basie Orchestra

0:30
11.

Broadway (Extrait)

The Count Basie Orchestra

0:30
12.

Tickle Toe (Extrait)

The Count Basie Orchestra

0:30
13.

Scoot (Extrait)

The Count Basie Orchestra

0:30
14.

For Lena and Lennie (Extrait)

The Count Basie Orchestra

0:30
15.

Whirly-Bird (Extrait)

The Count Basie Orchestra

0:30
16.

Down for Double (Extrait)

The Count Basie Orchestra

0:30
17.

Easy Money (Extrait)

The Count Basie Orchestra

0:30
18.

Turnabout (Extrait)

The Count Basie Orchestra

0:30
19.

Taps Miller (Extrait)

The Count Basie Orchestra

0:30
20.

Ol' Man River (Extrait)

The Count Basie Orchestra

0:30

20 chansons

1 h 15 min

© Parlophone UK