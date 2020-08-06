Best Of The Sun Sessions (Remastered)
Pop
2011
1.
Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
2.
Great Balls Of Fire (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
3.
High School Confidential (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
4.
Breathless (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
5.
Good Golly Miss Molly (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
6.
Wild One (Real Wild Child) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
7.
Little Queenie (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
8.
Crazy Arms (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
9.
It’ll Be Me (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
10.
Down The Line (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
11.
Drinkin' Wine Spo-Dee-O-Dee (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
12.
C C Rider (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
13.
Big Legged Woman (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
14.
Jailhouse Rock (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
15.
Matchbox (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
16.
Don't Be Cruel (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
17.
My Blue Heaven (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
18.
Livin' Lovin' Wreck (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
19.
Baby Baby Bye Bye (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
20.
Cool Cool Ways (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30