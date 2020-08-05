Betty Davis
R&B
2008
1.
If I'm In Luck I Might Get Picked Up (Extrait)
Betty Davis
0:30
2.
Walkin Up the Road (Extrait)
Betty Davis
0:30
3.
Anti Love Song (Extrait)
Betty Davis
0:30
4.
Your Man My Man (Extrait)
Betty Davis
0:30
5.
Ooh Yeah (Extrait)
Betty Davis
0:30
6.
Steppin In Her I. Miller Shoes (Extrait)
Betty Davis
0:30
7.
Game Is My Middle Name (Extrait)
Betty Davis
0:30
8.
In the Meantime (Extrait)
Betty Davis
0:30
9.
Come Take Me (Extrait)
Betty Davis
0:30
10.
You Won't See Me In the Morning (Extrait)
Betty Davis
0:30
11.
I Will Take That Ride (Extrait)
Betty Davis
0:30