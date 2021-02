No Such Thing (Dave Audé Remix)

No Such Thing (Dave Audé Remix)

Little Voice (From the Apple TV+ Original Series "Little Voice")

Little Voice (From the Apple TV+ Original Series "Little Voice")

Brave Enough: Live at the Variety Playhouse

Brave Enough: Live at the Variety Playhouse

More Love - Songs from Little Voice Season One

More Love - Songs from Little Voice Season One

(Sittin' On) The Dock of the Bay

(Sittin' On) The Dock of the Bay (Extrait) Sara Bareilles

Many the Miles

Many the Miles (Extrait) Sara Bareilles

Between the Lines

Between the Lines (Extrait) Sara Bareilles

Love On the Rocks

Love On the Rocks (Extrait) Sara Bareilles

Bottle It Up

Bottle It Up (Extrait) Sara Bareilles

Between The Lines: Sara Bareilles Live At The Fillmore