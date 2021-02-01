Last Days of the Century

Last Days of the Century

Rhymes In Rooms (feat. Peter White) [Live]

Rhymes In Rooms (feat. Peter White) [Live]

Down in the Cellar

Down in the Cellar

Slide 1 of 18

The Black Danube (with Laurence Juber)

The Black Danube (with Laurence Juber) (Extrait) Al Stewart

Laughing Into 1939 (with Laurence Juber)

Laughing Into 1939 (with Laurence Juber) (Extrait) Al Stewart

Always the Cause (with Laurence Juber)

Always the Cause (with Laurence Juber) (Extrait) Al Stewart

Joe the Georgian (with Laurence Juber)

Joe the Georgian (with Laurence Juber) (Extrait) Al Stewart

Marion the Chaitlaine (with Laurence Juber)

Marion the Chaitlaine (with Laurence Juber) (Extrait) Al Stewart

Betty Boop's Birthday (with Laurence Juber)

Betty Boop's Birthday (with Laurence Juber) (Extrait) Al Stewart

Between the Wars (with Laurence Juber)

Between the Wars (with Laurence Juber) (Extrait) Al Stewart

A League of Notions (with Laurence Juber)

A League of Notions (with Laurence Juber) (Extrait) Al Stewart

Three Mules (with Laurence Juber)

Three Mules (with Laurence Juber) (Extrait) Al Stewart

Lindy Comes to Town (with Laurence Juber)

Lindy Comes to Town (with Laurence Juber) (Extrait) Al Stewart

Sampan (with Laurence Juber)

Sampan (with Laurence Juber) (Extrait) Al Stewart

The Age of Rhythm (with Laurence Juber)

The Age of Rhythm (with Laurence Juber) (Extrait) Al Stewart

Night Train to Munich (with Laurence Juber)

Night Train to Munich (with Laurence Juber) (Extrait) Al Stewart

Between the Wars (with Laurence Juber)