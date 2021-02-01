Between the Wars (with Laurence Juber)
Rock
1995
1.
Night Train to Munich (with Laurence Juber) (Extrait)
Al Stewart
0:30
2.
The Age of Rhythm (with Laurence Juber) (Extrait)
Al Stewart
0:30
3.
Sampan (with Laurence Juber) (Extrait)
Al Stewart
0:30
4.
Lindy Comes to Town (with Laurence Juber) (Extrait)
Al Stewart
0:30
5.
Three Mules (with Laurence Juber) (Extrait)
Al Stewart
0:30
6.
A League of Notions (with Laurence Juber) (Extrait)
Al Stewart
0:30
7.
Between the Wars (with Laurence Juber) (Extrait)
Al Stewart
0:30
8.
Betty Boop's Birthday (with Laurence Juber) (Extrait)
Al Stewart
0:30
9.
Marion the Chaitlaine (with Laurence Juber) (Extrait)
Al Stewart
0:30
10.
Joe the Georgian (with Laurence Juber) (Extrait)
Al Stewart
0:30
11.
Always the Cause (with Laurence Juber) (Extrait)
Al Stewart
0:30
12.
Laughing Into 1939 (with Laurence Juber) (Extrait)
Al Stewart
0:30
13.
The Black Danube (with Laurence Juber) (Extrait)
Al Stewart
0:30