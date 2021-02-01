Between the Wars (with Laurence Juber)

Rock

1995

1.

Night Train to Munich (with Laurence Juber) (Extrait)

Al Stewart

0:30
2.

The Age of Rhythm (with Laurence Juber) (Extrait)

Al Stewart

0:30
3.

Sampan (with Laurence Juber) (Extrait)

Al Stewart

0:30
4.

Lindy Comes to Town (with Laurence Juber) (Extrait)

Al Stewart

0:30
5.

Three Mules (with Laurence Juber) (Extrait)

Al Stewart

0:30
6.

A League of Notions (with Laurence Juber) (Extrait)

Al Stewart

0:30
7.

Between the Wars (with Laurence Juber) (Extrait)

Al Stewart

0:30
8.

Betty Boop's Birthday (with Laurence Juber) (Extrait)

Al Stewart

0:30
9.

Marion the Chaitlaine (with Laurence Juber) (Extrait)

Al Stewart

0:30
10.

Joe the Georgian (with Laurence Juber) (Extrait)

Al Stewart

0:30
11.

Always the Cause (with Laurence Juber) (Extrait)

Al Stewart

0:30
12.

Laughing Into 1939 (with Laurence Juber) (Extrait)

Al Stewart

0:30
13.

The Black Danube (with Laurence Juber) (Extrait)

Al Stewart

0:30

13 chansons

49 min

© Rhino