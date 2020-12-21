Bewitching

Jazz

2013

1.

Kiss of Life (Extrait)

Toku

0:30
2.

One Day I'll Fly Away (Extrait)

Toku

0:30
3.

The Night Is Down On Me (Extrait)

Toku

0:30
4.

Snoopy's Waltz (Extrait)

Toku

0:30
5.

Me And Mrs. Jones (Extrait)

Toku

0:30
6.

Bewitched (Extrait)

Toku

0:30
7.

It Could Happen to You (Extrait)

Toku

0:30
8.

Early Autumn (Extrait)

Toku

0:30
9.

This Happy Madness (Extrait)

Toku

0:30
10.

Fly Me To The Moon (In Other Words) (Extrait)

Toku

0:30
11.

Chris @ Night (Extrait)

Toku

0:30
12.

A Sunday Kind Of Love (Extrait)

Toku

0:30
Pour des raisons de droits musicaux, plusieurs chansons de cet album ne sont actuellement pas disponibles. Notre équipe travaille à améliorer cette situation.

12 chansons

1 h 00 min

© Sony Music Labels Inc.

