Beyond Body And Soul (Digitally Remastered)
Soul
2012
1.
Super Fine (Extrait)
Soul Generation
0:30
2.
In Your Way (Extrait)
Soul Generation
0:30
3.
Wait So Long (Extrait)
Soul Generation
0:30
4.
Ray Of Hope (Extrait)
Soul Generation
0:30
5.
Million Dollars (Extrait)
Soul Generation
0:30
6.
Sailing (Extrait)
Soul Generation
0:30
7.
Young Bird (Extrait)
Soul Generation
0:30
8.
Black Man (Extrait)
Soul Generation
0:30
9.
Sweet Thing (Extrait)
Soul Generation
0:30
10.
That's The Way It's Got To Be (Body And Soul) (Extrait)
Soul Generation
0:30
11.
Mandingo Woman (Extrait)
Soul Generation
0:30
12.
Praying For A Miracle (Extrait)
Soul Generation
0:30