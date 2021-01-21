Big Bad & Blue - The Joe Turner Anthology

Soul

1987

1.

Jump for Joy (Extrait)

Joe Turner

0:30
2.

After a While (Extrait)

Joe Turner

0:30
3.

Chains of Love (with Van ''Piano Man'' Walls Orchestra) (Extrait)

Joe Turner

0:30
4.

Don't You Cry (Extrait)

Joe Turner

0:30
5.

Got You on My Mind (Extrait)

Joe Turner

0:30
6.

Honey Hush (Extrait)

Joe Turner

0:30
7.

I Need a Girl (Extrait)

Joe Turner

0:30
8.

In the Evenin' When the Sun Goes Down (Extrait)

Joe Turner

0:30
9.

Lipstick, Powder and Paint (Extrait)

Joe Turner

0:30
10.

Careless Love (Extrait)

Joe Turner

0:30
11.

Love Roller Coaster (Extrait)

Joe Turner

0:30
12.

Married Woman (Extrait)

Joe Turner

0:30
13.

Midnight Cannonball (Extrait)

Joe Turner

0:30
14.

Morning, Noon and Night (Extrait)

Joe Turner

0:30
15.

My Little Honeydripper (Extrait)

Joe Turner

0:30
16.

My Reason for Living (Extrait)

Joe Turner

0:30
17.

Poor Lover's Blues (Extrait)

Joe Turner

0:30
18.

Rock a While (Extrait)

Joe Turner

0:30
19.

Still in Love (Extrait)

Joe Turner

0:30
20.

Sweet Sue (Extrait)

Joe Turner

0:30
21.

TV Mama (Extrait)

Joe Turner

0:30
22.

Teenage Letter (Extrait)

Joe Turner

0:30
23.

Ti-Ri-Lee (Extrait)

Joe Turner

0:30
24.

Tomorrow Night (Extrait)

Joe Turner

0:30
25.

Trouble in Mind (Extrait)

Joe Turner

0:30
26.

Wee Baby Blues (Extrait)

Joe Turner

0:30
27.

World of Trouble (Extrait)

Joe Turner

0:30
28.

You Know I Love You (Extrait)

Joe Turner

0:30

28 chansons

1 h 17 min

© Rhino