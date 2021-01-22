Big Blon' Baby
Country
2014
1.
Ramblin' Rose (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
2.
When I Get Paid (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
3.
In the Mood (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
4.
Baby, Baby, Bye Bye (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
5.
Big Blon' Baby (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
6.
Down the Line (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
7.
I've Been Twistin' (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
8.
I Get the Blues When It Rains (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
9.
You Win Again (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
10.
Don't Be Cruel (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
11.
Mean Woman Blues (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
12.
It Won't Happen with Me (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
13.
Great Balls of Fire (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
14.
Cold, Cold Heart (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
15.
Milkshake Mademoiselle (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
16.
As Long as I Live (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
17.
Breathless (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
18.
Good Rockin' Tonight (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
19.
I Can't Trust Me in Your Arms Anymore (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
20.
Ballad of Billy Joe (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
21.
Jambalaya (On the Bayou) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
22.
Seasons of My Heart (feat. Linda Gail Lewis) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
23.
How's My Ex Treating You (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
24.
Sweet Little Sixteen (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30