Big Blon' Baby

Country

2014

1.

Ramblin' Rose (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
2.

When I Get Paid (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
3.

In the Mood (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
4.

Baby, Baby, Bye Bye (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
5.

Big Blon' Baby (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
6.

Down the Line (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
7.

I've Been Twistin' (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
8.

I Get the Blues When It Rains (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
9.

You Win Again (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
10.

Don't Be Cruel (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
11.

Mean Woman Blues (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
12.

It Won't Happen with Me (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
13.

Great Balls of Fire (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
14.

Cold, Cold Heart (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
15.

Milkshake Mademoiselle (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
16.

As Long as I Live (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
17.

Breathless (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
18.

Good Rockin' Tonight (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
19.

I Can't Trust Me in Your Arms Anymore (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
20.

Ballad of Billy Joe (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
21.

Jambalaya (On the Bayou) (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
22.

Seasons of My Heart (feat. Linda Gail Lewis) (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
23.

How's My Ex Treating You (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
24.

Sweet Little Sixteen (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30

24 chansons

1 h 01 min

© Immortal Legends Records