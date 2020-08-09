Big Country - Live

Big Country - Live

Rock

2011

1.

Harvest Home (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
2.

King of Emotion (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
3.

Look Away (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
4.

Peace in Our Time (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
5.

The Teacher (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
6.

Thirteen Valleys (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
7.

Republican Party Reptile (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
8.

Ships (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
9.

Chance (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
10.

Fields of Fire (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
11.

In a Big Country (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
12.

Just a Shadow (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
13.

Where the Rose is Sown (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
14.

Wonderland (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30

14 chansons

1 h 09 min

© Platinum Collection